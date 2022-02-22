Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 03:45 am
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 23rd February 2022

UAE Dirham to PKR

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.600 and the selling rate of 1 AED to PKR was Rs49.300 in the interbank market on Feb 23, 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, UK Pound, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 125.000 127.000
Bahrain Dinar 386.500 388.500
CANADIAN DOLLAR 137.000 139.000
CHINESE YUAN 23.550 23.950
DANISH KRONE 23.600 23.900
EURO 198.500 200.500
HONG KONG DOLLAR 16.950 17.200
INDIAN RUPEE 2.030 2.100
JAPANESE YEN 1.410 1.440
KUWAITI DINAR 481.850 484.350
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT 36.700 37.050
NewZealand $ 96.750 97.450
NORWEGIANS KRONE 17.500 17.750
OMANI RIYAL 392.850 394.880
QATARI RIYAL 39.950 40.550
SAUDI RIYAL 46.600 47.300
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 129.000 130.500
SWEDISH KRONA 18.700 18.950
SWISS FRANC 160.250 161.150
THAI BHAT 4.800 4.900
U.A.E Dirham 48.600 49.300
UK Pound Sterling 238.500 241.000
US Dollar 176.200 177.700

 

