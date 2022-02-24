Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 06:30 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 24th February 2022

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 06:30 am
UAE Dirham to PKR

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.300 and the selling rate of 1 AED to PKR was Rs49.00 in the interbank market on Feb 24, 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, UK Pound, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 125.500 127.500
Bahrain Dinar 386.500 388.500
CANADIAN DOLLAR 137.500 139.500
CHINESE YUAN 23.550 23.950
DANISH KRONE 23.600 23.900
EURO 198.000 200.000
HONG KONG DOLLAR 16.950 17.200
INDIAN RUPEE 2.030 2.100
JAPANESE YEN 1.410 1.440
KUWAITI DINAR 481.850 484.350
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT 36.700 37.050
NewZealand $ 96.750 97.450
NORWEGIANS KRONE 17.500 17.750
OMANI RIYAL 392.850 394.880
QATARI RIYAL 39.950 40.550
SAUDI RIYAL 46.500 47.200
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 128.500 130.000
SWEDISH KRONA 18.700 18.950
SWISS FRANC 160.250 161.150
THAI BHAT 4.800 4.900
U.A.E Dirham 48.300 49.000
UK Pound Sterling 239.000 241.500
US Dollar 176.300 177.300

Read More

13 hours ago
KCCI, CEC sign agreement for SME promotion

KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has signed a...
13 hours ago
Pakistan bourse closes in green on late recovery

KARACHI: The Pakistan equity market remained volatile on Wednesday due to political...
13 hours ago
OGDC records Rs35.25 billion profit in 2QFY22

KARACHI: The profit after tax of Oil & Gas Development Company (OGDC)...
14 hours ago
SSGC bank accounts frozen for Rs23 billion tax recovery

KARACHI: The Large Taxpayers Office (LTO) Karachi has frozen the bank accounts...
16 hours ago
Lottery Sambad Result for today on, 23rd February 2022

Nagaland State Lottery Result announced today, Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 23 02...
16 hours ago
Gold Price in Qatar on, 23rd Feb 2022

QAR: Today's Gold Price in Qatar Stands at QAR 2,590.60 per tola...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

2 mins ago
EU Special Representative for Human Rights terms Pakistan a safe country

Islamabad: European Union (EU) Special Representative for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore on...
Oil rises, stocks struggle as Russia-Ukraine tensions mount
20 mins ago
Keen to assist Pakistan in energy sector, says Russian Ambassador

ISLAMABAD: Russian Ambassador Danila Ganich has said that Russia is keen to...
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market
4 hours ago
US Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 24th February 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
4 hours ago
Gold Rate in UAE on, 24th Feb 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated (24, Feb 2022) today...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600