Web Desk BOL News

05th Feb, 2022. 12:43 am
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 5 Feb 2022

AED to PKR

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.100 and selling rate of 1 AED to PKR was Rs48.180 in the interbank market on Feb 5, 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Check the updated AED TO PKR exchange rates on January 5, 2022.

U.A.E Dirham 48.100 48.180
CURRENCY BUYING TT CLEAN SELLING TT & OD
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 124.410 124.620
CANADIAN DOLLAR 138.930 139.170
CHINESE YUAN 27.600 28.040
DANISH KRONE 26.470 26.510
EURO 197.100 197.440
HONG KONG DOLLAR 22.670 22.710
JAPANESE YEN 1.530 1.530
SAUDI RIYAL 47.090 47.170
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 130.610 130.830
SWEDISH KRONA 18.840 18.870
SWISS FRANC 190.000 190.320
THAI BHAT 5.310 5.320
UK Pound Sterling 237.020 237.420
US Dollar 176.600 177.100

