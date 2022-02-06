Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

06th Feb, 2022. 08:00 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 6 Feb 2022

Web Desk BOL News

06th Feb, 2022. 08:00 am
AED to PKR

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs47.550 and selling rate of 1 AED to PKR was Rs47.630 in the interbank market on Feb 6, 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Check the updated AED TO PKR exchange rates on January 6, 2022.

CURRENCY BUYING TT CLEAN SELLING TT & OD
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 124.920 125.140
CANADIAN DOLLAR 137.860 138.090
CHINESE YUAN 27.240 27.690
DANISH KRONE 26.920 26.960
EURO 200.380 200.720
HONG KONG DOLLAR 22.410 22.450
JAPANESE YEN 1.520 1.520
SAUDI RIYAL 46.560 46.640
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 130.100 130.320
SWEDISH KRONA 19.260 19.290
SWISS FRANC 189.850 190.170
THAI BHAT 5.290 5.300
U.A.E Dirham 47.550 47.630
UK Pound Sterling 237.620 238.030
US Dollar 174.600 175.100

Read More

8 mins ago
Next week to bode well for PSX

KARACHI: The Pakistan bourse gained 1.8 per cent for the week ended...
9 mins ago
Commercial banks rule the roost

KARACHI: Now the government will be forced to go for expensive borrowing...
12 mins ago
The vicious debt trap Govt forced to borrow to repay old debt

ISLAMABAD: With the overall debt liabilities of $5.5 trillion, including the external...
14 mins ago
Not yet on track: Climate threat demands more ambitious global action

In 1785, Robert Burns reflected on how humanity has come to dominate...
16 mins ago
A bumpy ride for small businesses

KARACHI: The persistent increase in the cases of coronavirus pandemic has badly...
18 mins ago
Europe can only partially replace Russian gas

PARIS: Russia furnishes over 40 per cent of the natural gas Europe...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Ali Gul Pir Shiza-Fiza fiasco
4 seconds ago
Shiza-Fiza fiasco: Ali Gul Pir recreates his own rib-tickling version of the viral clip

As the viral Shiza-Fiza fiasco has already left the internet in splits...
lotte chemical
2 mins ago
Lotte Chemical Pakistan

Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited was incorporated in Pakistan on May 30, 1998....
pakistan
4 mins ago
Pakistan to gain foreign inflows worth $8 billion

KARACHI: Taking more than a normal course of time of two weeks,...
rupee
5 mins ago
Rupee may maintain upward trend

KARACHI: The rupee is expected to maintain the upward trend next week,...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600