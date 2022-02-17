Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on Feb 17, 2022
KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.500 and the selling rate of 1 AED to PKR was Rs49.100 in the interbank market on Feb 17, 2022.
Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, UK Pound, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
|CURRENCY
|BUYING TT CLEAN
|SELLING TT & OD
|AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR
|122.500
|124.000
|Bahrain Dinar
|386.500
|388.500
|CANADIAN DOLLAR
|138.000
|140.000
|CHINESE YUAN
|23.550
|23.950
|DANISH KRONE
|23.600
|23.900
|EURO
|198.500
|200.500
|HONG KONG DOLLAR
|16.950
|17.200
|INDIAN RUPEE
|2.030
|2.100
|JAPANESE YEN
|1.410
|1.440
|KUWAITI DINAR
|481.850
|484.350
|MALAYSIAN RINGGIT
|36.700
|37.050
|NewZealand $
|96.750
|97.450
|NORWEGIANS KRONE
|17.500
|17.750
|OMANI RIYAL
|392.850
|394.880
|QATARI RIYAL
|39.950
|40.550
|SAUDI RIYAL
|46.550
|47.000
|SINGAPORE DOLLAR
|127.500
|129.000
|SWEDISH KRONA
|18.700
|18.950
|SWISS FRANC
|160.250
|161.150
|THAI BHAT
|4.800
|4.900
|U.A.E Dirham
|48.500
|49.100
|UK Pound Sterling
|238.500
|241.000
|US Dollar
|176.500
|177.900
