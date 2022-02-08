Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 09:30 am
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on Feb 8, 2022

AED to PKR

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs47.550 and selling rate of 1 AED to PKR was Rs47.630 in the interbank market on Feb 8, 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Check the updated AED TO PKR exchange rates on Feb 8, 2022.

CURRENCY BUYING TT CLEAN SELLING TT & OD
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 123.800 124.020
CANADIAN DOLLAR 137.140 137.380
CHINESE YUAN 27.270 27.710
DANISH KRONE 26.830 26.870
EURO 199.800 200.140
HONG KONG DOLLAR 22.410 22.450
JAPANESE YEN 1.510 1.520
SAUDI RIYAL 46.560 46.640
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 129.760 129.980
SWEDISH KRONA 19.050 19.090
SWISS FRANC 188.820 189.140
THAI BHAT 5.290 5.300
U.A.E Dirham 47.550 47.630
UK Pound Sterling 236.220 236.630
US Dollar 174.600 175.100

