04th Feb, 2022. 04:45 am
AED TO PKR and other currency rates on Feb 4, 2022

AED to PKR

KARACHI: Today (AED to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market on (4 Feb 2021). The buying rate of the Dirham to PKR (Dirham into PKR) was Rs 47.860 while its selling rate was Rs47.950 currency market on Jan 4,  2021.

AED TO PKR Open Market

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

U.A.E Dirham 47.860 47.950
CURRENCY BUYING TT CLEAN SELLING TT & OD
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 125.200 125.410
CANADIAN DOLLAR 138.630 138.870
CHINESE YUAN 27.420 27.870
DANISH KRONE 26.700 26.740
EURO 198.710 199.040
HONG KONG DOLLAR 22.550 22.590
JAPANESE YEN 1.540 1.540
SAUDI RIYAL 46.860 46.940
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 130.450 130.670
SWEDISH KRONA 19.090 19.120
SWISS FRANC 191.200 191.520
THAI BHAT 5.300 5.310
UK Pound Sterling 238.390 238.800
US Dollar 175.750 176.250

4 hours ago
OICCI acknowledges members for empowering women

KARACHI: The participation of women is important to create an enabling environment...
4 hours ago
FBR resolving issues related to POS: official

KARACHI: Regional Tax Office Chief Commissioner Tariq Mustafa Khan has said that...
4 hours ago
Saudi varsity to hold ‘Makkah at the Heart of Sciences’ international conference

Makkah: Saudi Arabia’s Umm Al-Qura University (UQU) will host an international conference...
4 hours ago
Yarn merchants appeal for gas supply restoration

KARACHI: Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association (PYMA) has appealed to the government officials...
4 hours ago
Cement dispatches fall 16.58% in January

LAHORE: The cement dispatches declined 16.58 per cent to 3.95 million tonnes...
4 hours ago
Mian Mansha stresses need for improved regional ties

LAHORE: Nishat Group Chairman Mian Muhammad Mansha has stressed the need to...

