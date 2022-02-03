Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600
AED TO PKR and other currency rates on Feb 4, 2022
KARACHI: Today (AED to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market on (4 Feb 2021). The buying rate of the Dirham to PKR (Dirham into PKR) was Rs 47.860 while its selling rate was Rs47.950 currency market on Jan 4, 2021.
AED TO PKR Open Market
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
|U.A.E Dirham
|47.860
|47.950
|CURRENCY
|BUYING TT CLEAN
|SELLING TT & OD
|AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR
|125.200
|125.410
|CANADIAN DOLLAR
|138.630
|138.870
|CHINESE YUAN
|27.420
|27.870
|DANISH KRONE
|26.700
|26.740
|EURO
|198.710
|199.040
|HONG KONG DOLLAR
|22.550
|22.590
|JAPANESE YEN
|1.540
|1.540
|SAUDI RIYAL
|46.860
|46.940
|SINGAPORE DOLLAR
|130.450
|130.670
|SWEDISH KRONA
|19.090
|19.120
|SWISS FRANC
|191.200
|191.520
|THAI BHAT
|5.300
|5.310
|U.A.E Dirham
|47.860
|47.950
|UK Pound Sterling
|238.390
|238.800
|US Dollar
|175.750
|176.250
Download BOL News App for latest news