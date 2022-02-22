Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

22nd Feb, 2022. 09:11 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Africa’s largest street art festival to return in Cape Town with new murals

Xinhua Xinhua

22nd Feb, 2022. 09:11 pm
Africa's largest street art festival to return in Cape Town with new murals

Google

CAPE TOWN, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) — The sixth edition of the International Public Arts Festival, Africa’s largest street art festival, will be held from Wednesday to Sunday in Cape Town, the legislative capital of South Africa, with multi-story new murals to beautify walls in the central business district.

This year 15 artists including 10 locals will add new murals to the existing 133 large-scale murals created by more than 100 artists through the festival, organized by Baz-Art, which aims at showcasing the power of street art and generating conversations among individuals and communities, said the city of Cape Town, a sponsor, in a statement issued Tuesday.

Between festivals, the organization installed more than 400 murals in different locations in Cape Town, read the statement.

The festival has played an important role in beautifying public spaces in Cape Town while also providing a platform for local artists to express their talent, said the city’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, Alderman JP Smith, in the statement.

He said the festival is contributing to the steady recovery of the tourism industry from the COVID-19 pandemic by hosting tours and providing work opportunities for local tour guides.

The first National Public Arts Conference, consisting of roundtable discussions, a seminar series and a street art master class, will be introduced by the organizer and run alongside the festival.

 

Read More

3 hours ago
SNGPL official assures Aptma of maximum gas supply on priority

LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) Managing Director Syed Ali Javaid...
3 hours ago
Pakistan stocks turn red over global economic uncertainties

KARACHI: The Pakistan bourse on Tuesday remained in red territory over foreign...
3 hours ago
Unisame urges for khashkhash, gurr exports policy formation

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has stressed for...
3 hours ago
SEZ Dhabjei being developed thru PPP at cost of Rs18bn, says Sindh CM Murad

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Sindh has said that the...
3 hours ago
Rupee depreciates on rising global oil prices

KARACHI: The rupee depreciated 48 paisas against the dollar on Tuesday as...
5 hours ago
Dogecoin to PKR: Today's Dogecoin Price in Pakistan on, 22nd February 2022

Dogecoin to PKR - The exchange rate for the Dogecoin (DOGE )...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

tax damaging
5 mins ago
Imposition of 17% sales tax damaging hybridisation in country: official

LAHORE: The imposition of 17 per cent sales tax on seeds as...
Princess Diana
7 mins ago
Princess Diana’s advice to Prince William on his first day of school – and his brilliant response

Even if you are the heir to the British throne, the first...
LCCI
11 mins ago
LCCI for withdrawal of tax exemptions in Fata, Pata

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the...
Munim Shahriar
16 mins ago
Munim Shahriar included in Bangladesh T20 squad against Afghanistan

Uncapped opening batsman Munim Shahriar was named to Bangladesh's 14-man T20 team...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600