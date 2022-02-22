Africa’s largest street art festival to return in Cape Town with new murals

CAPE TOWN, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) — The sixth edition of the International Public Arts Festival, Africa’s largest street art festival, will be held from Wednesday to Sunday in Cape Town, the legislative capital of South Africa, with multi-story new murals to beautify walls in the central business district.

This year 15 artists including 10 locals will add new murals to the existing 133 large-scale murals created by more than 100 artists through the festival, organized by Baz-Art, which aims at showcasing the power of street art and generating conversations among individuals and communities, said the city of Cape Town, a sponsor, in a statement issued Tuesday.

Between festivals, the organization installed more than 400 murals in different locations in Cape Town, read the statement.

The festival has played an important role in beautifying public spaces in Cape Town while also providing a platform for local artists to express their talent, said the city’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, Alderman JP Smith, in the statement.

He said the festival is contributing to the steady recovery of the tourism industry from the COVID-19 pandemic by hosting tours and providing work opportunities for local tour guides.

The first National Public Arts Conference, consisting of roundtable discussions, a seminar series and a street art master class, will be introduced by the organizer and run alongside the festival.