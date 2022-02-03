Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 04:58 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Amreli Steels profits jump to Rs601.6 million

Staff Reporter BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 04:58 pm
Amreli Steels

KARACHI: The profits of Amreli Steels Limited (ASTL) posted a 92.6 per cent jump to Rs601.6 million, translating into the earnings per share (EPS) of 2.03 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, a bourse filing showed on Thursday.

The company’s profit was recorded at Rs312.3 (EPS of 1.42) during the same period of the previous year.

The company did not announce payout along with the financial results.

“The result is slightly lower than our expectations owing to lower-than-estimated margins, presumably on the back of higher cost scrap inventory,” Ahmed Rauf at Sherman Securities said.

ASTL’s net revenue grew 55 per cent during the quarter, primarily on the back of higher domestic rebar prices which were up 59 per cent.

The operating cost of the company increased 53 per cent owing to higher admin and other expenses. Similarly, the finance cost also increased 24 per cent due to hikes in the interest rates during the quarter.

On a sequential basis, the earnings of the company declined around 14 per cent during the quarter primarily on the back of lower gross margins, down 3ppts and higher finance cost, up 21 per cent.

The ASTL cumulatively posted the EPS of Rs4.4 in the first half of fiscal year 2022, compared with the EPS of Rs1.4 during the corresponding period of fiscal year 2021, owing to the improved sector dynamics, which enabled domestic rebar players to raise prices in order to pass-on impact of higher production costs.

Read More

2 hours ago
CAD TO PKR: Today's Canadian Dollar to PKR exchange rates on, 3rd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Canadian Dollar...
2 hours ago
QAR TO PKR: Today's Qatari Riyal to PKR rates on, 3rd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Qatar Riyal...
2 hours ago
TRY TO PKR: Today's Turkish Lira to PKR rates on, 3rd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Turkish Lira...
2 hours ago
KWD TO PKR: Today's Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR rates on, 3rd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Kuwaiti Dinar...
2 hours ago
EUR TO PKR: Today's Euro to PKR rates on, 3rd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Euro (EUR)...
2 hours ago
GBP TO PKR: Today's British Pound to PKR rates on, 3rd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Great Britain...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

covid
8 seconds ago
Europe in Covid ‘ceasefire’ that could see end of pandemic: WHO

COPENHAGEN - Two years after the outbreak of Covid-19, Europe could soon enter a...
International Industries
9 mins ago
International Industries profits plunges to Rs1.27 billion

KARACHI: The profits of International Industries Limited (INIL) plunged to Rs1.27 billion...
Rupee
18 mins ago
Rupee makes sharp recovery on IMF disbursement

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee made a recovery of 89 paisas against the...
19 mins ago
Hira Mani looks stunning in a fusion Saari

Actress Hira Mani is someone who is ruling our hearts for the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600