Staff Correspondent

18th Feb, 2022. 07:51 pm
APCNGA demands gas supply to CNG sector

APCNGA demands

KARACHI: Billions of rupees were lost while the employment of millions of people was affected due to the closure of the compressed natural gas (CNG) sector, an official said.

All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) Group Leader Ghiyas Paracha said that the supply of only 50mmcfd to the CNG sector will reduce the oil import bill by Rs84 billion annually.

Federal Minister for Petroleum Hamad Azhar while talking to a delegation of APCNGA led by Paracha, said that the government is aware of the importance of the CNG sector and will try to resume supply of natural gas immediately.

Secretary Petroleum Ali Raza, Director General Gas Abdul Rashid Jokhio, Additional Secretary Haroon Rafique, Director General Staff Faridoon Sheikh and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

The government would have saved itself from facing heavy losses if the CNG sector was given permission to import gas, and the CNG sector businessmen would have escaped enormous losses.

The closure of this sector cost thousands of people their employment, while the availability of the commodity would have given consumers the access to cheap and environmentally friendly fuel, Paracha said.

The closure of the CNG sector led to an increase in the consumption of oil resulting in air pollution and smog, he added.

The CNG sector has been closed for the last three months while gas is being supplied to other sectors, he said, demanding equal and fair treatment for the CNG sectors.

