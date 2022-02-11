Asif Balal Lodhi assumes charge as PITB Chairman

LAHORE: Asif Balal Lodhi (PAS) has assumed the charge of chairman Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

Lodhi has served as Home Secretary Gilgit Baltistan and Commissioner Baltistan Division.

He has also served in the Chief Minister Punjab Secretariat in addition to serving as Secretary Food Punjab and Secretary Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda).

His earlier assignments included Deputy Commissioner Chakwal, Gujrat, Skardu and Lodhran.

Lodhi has a Master’s Degree from Oxford University, UK. He graduated in Electrical Engineering from UET Lahore.