Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 04:02 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Attock Cement posts Rs852 million profits in H1 of FY22

Staff Reporter BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 04:02 pm
attock cement

KARACHI: The unconsolidated profit of Attock Cement Pakistan Limited (ACPL) showed an increase of 56 per cent to Rs852 million translating into the earnings per share of Rs6.20 in the first half of fiscal year 2022, a bourse filing showed.

The company’s unconsolidated profit was recorded at Rs545 million during the same period last year.

On a quarterly basis, the company’s profit jumped 114 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis and 37 per cent on a year-on-year basis to reach Rs581 million in the second quarter of 2022.

The profitability of the company picked up on the account of massive increase in other income. The company disbursed a dividend of Rs2/share in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.

The other income of the company massively augmented 17 per cent on a year-on-year basis and 12 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis to Rs577 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022. The surge in other income is attributed to the dividend income coming from its subsidiary Saqr Al Keetan.

The revenues of the company noted a surge of 22 per cent quarter-on-quarter basis to Rs5.4 billion in the second quarter of FY22, as against Rs4.4 billion in the first quarter of FY22.

The higher retention prices along with 27 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth in the despatches to 677,000 tonnes supported the revenues of the company. Resultantly, the gross margins of the company during the said period scaled up to 20 per cent.

On the other hand, the distribution cost of the company plunged 45 per cent on a year-on-year basis in the second quarter of FY22 to Rs420 million, due to the downward trend on the export front.

Read More

1 hour ago
AUD TO PKR: Today's Australian Dollar to PKR rates on, 7th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Australian dollar...
1 hour ago
GBP TO PKR: Today's British Pound to PKR rates on, 7th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Great Britain...
1 hour ago
EUR TO PKR: Today's Euro to PKR rates on, 7th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Euro (EUR)...
1 hour ago
KWD TO PKR: Today's Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR rates on, 7th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Kuwaiti Dinar...
1 hour ago
TRY TO PKR: Today's Turkish Lira to PKR rates on, 7th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Turkish Lira...
1 hour ago
QAR TO PKR: Today's Qatari Riyal to PKR rates on, 7th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Qatar Riyal...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Moroccan Boy Rescue
7 mins ago
Moroccan Boy Rescue: Tragic end to rescue efforts as Rayan evacuated from the well declared dead

Moroccan Boy Rescue: Workers recovered the body of a young child who...
QG VS LQ
9 mins ago
Quetta vs Lahore live score | PSL 2022 live score updates | QG VS LQ live

QG VS LQ: Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators will meet in the 15th...
PM Imran Khan to visit Russia this month on Putin's invitation
30 mins ago
PM Imran Khan to visit Russia this month on Putin’s invitation

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday confirmed that Prime...
31 mins ago
‘Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Issue Statement on Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations’

British media has begun analysing the "silence of Meghan Markle and Prince...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600