16th Feb, 2022. 11:15 am
AUD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 16th Feb 2022

AUD TO PKR

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 AUD to PKR was Rs125.90 and the selling rate of 1 AUD to PKR was Rs126.80 in the interbank market on 16th Feb 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

AUD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Check the updated AUD to PKR exchange rates on 16th Feb 2022.

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING RATES SELLING RATES
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 138.20 139.20
QATARI RIYAL QAR 47.90 48.40
TURKISH LIRA TRY 12.90 13.00
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 580.30 585.70
EURO EUR 199.60 201.00
GREAT BRITAIN POUND GBP 238.20 239.90
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 125.90 126.80
OMANI RIYAL OMR 456.60 459.80

