Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 04:41 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

AUD TO PKR: Today’s Australian Dollar to PKR rates on, 14th Feb 2022

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 04:41 pm
AUD TO PKR

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Australian dollar (AUD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs124.30 and Rs124.50 at 4:42 pm PST on 14th Feb 2022.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.

AUD TO PKR Open Market

Here you can find the updated list of (AUD TO PKR) dollar rate in Pakistan (Updated, 14th Feb 2022)

1 AUD = 124.50 Pakistani Rupees

AUD
PKR
1 AUD 124.50 PKR
5 AUD 622.50 PKR
10 AUD  1245.00 PKR
25 AUD 3112.50 PKR
50 AUD 6225.00 PKR

Buying denotes the rate of buying by exchange companies from customers.

Selling denotes the rate of selling by exchange companies to their customers.

(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)

Read More

1 hour ago
Shiba Inu to PKR: Today's Shiba Inu Price in Pakistan on, 14th February 2022

Shiba Inu to PKR - The exchange rate for the Shiba Inu...
1 hour ago
Dogecoin to PKR: Today's Dogecoin Price in Pakistan on, 14th February 2022

Dogecoin to PKR - The exchange rate for the Dogecoin (DOGE )...
1 hour ago
OMR TO PKR: Today's Omani Riyal to PKR rates on, 14th February 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Omani Riyal...
1 hour ago
GBP TO PKR: Today's British Pound to PKR rates on, 14th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Great Britain...
1 hour ago
EUR TO PKR: Today's Euro to PKR rates on, 14th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Euro (EUR)...
1 hour ago
Rihanna surprises fans on her second shop opening in LA

On the weekend, a line of expectant buyers formed outside the Westfield...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Mongolia cancels COVID-19 related heightened state of readiness
56 seconds ago
Mongolia cancels COVID-19 related heightened state of readiness

ULAN BATOR, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene announced...
Super Bowl
4 mins ago
Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre lead the Super Bowl set, which includes Eminem taking a knee

Hip-hop led the Super Bowl halftime performance for the first time, with...
Nick Jonas
11 mins ago
Nick Jonas congratulates the Los Angeles Rams on their Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals

US singer Nick Jonas congratulated the Los Angeles Rams on their Super...
Kanye West
14 mins ago
Coodie Simmons is ‘disappointed’ in Kanye West’s documentary editing squabble.

The director of Netflix's new Kanye West documentary was unhappy – but...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600