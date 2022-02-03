Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 02:40 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

AUD TO PKR: Today’s Australian Dollar to PKR rates on, 3rd Feb 2022

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 02:40 pm
AUD TO PKR

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Australian dollar (AUD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs124.70 and Rs124.80 at 2:42 pm PST on 3rd Feb 2022.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.

AUD TO PKR Open Market

Here you can find the updated list of (AUD TO PKR) dollar rate in Pakistan (Updated, 3rd Feb 2022)

1 AUD = 124.80 Pakistani Rupees

AUD
PKR
1 AUD 124.80 PKR
5 AUD 624.00 PKR
10 AUD 1248.00 PKR
25 AUD 3120.00 PKR
50 AUD  6240.00 PKR

Buying denotes the rate of buying by exchange companies from customers.

Selling denotes the rate of selling by exchange companies to their customers.

(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)

Read More

17 mins ago
Shiba Inu to PKR: Today's Shiba Inu Price in Pakistan on, 3rd February 2022

Shiba Inu to PKR - The exchange rate for the Shiba Inu...
3 hours ago
Latest Nagaland State Lottery Sambad on, 3rd feb 2022

Nagaland State Lottery Result held today, Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result on 3rd...
6 hours ago
UK Pound to PKR (GBP/PKR) and other currency rates on, 3rd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 GBP to PKR was Rs238.760 and...
6 hours ago
EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 3rd february 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 Euro to PKR was Rs199.130 and...
6 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – Pound, Euro, Riyal on, 3rd february 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 3rd Feb 2022, Check updated...
6 hours ago
US Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022 on Feb 3, 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

6 mins ago
Zara Noor Abbas drops her first look as ‘Badshah Begum’

Actress Zara Noor Abbas dished out the trailer of her upcoming drama...
7 mins ago
Allotment of plots to judges, bureaucrats & civil servants declared illegal by IHC

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday declared the plot allotment scheme...
OMR TO PKR
10 mins ago
OMR TO PKR: Today’s Omani Riyal to PKR rates on, 3rd February 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Omani Riyal...
IMF Board
12 mins ago
IMF Board approves $1 billion tranche for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600