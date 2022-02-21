Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 05:56 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Bahrain Dinar to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 21 Feb 2022

Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 05:56 am

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 BHD to PKR was Rs386.500 and the selling rate of 1 BHD to PKR was Rs388.500 in the interbank market on 21 Feb 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Bahrain Dinar to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Check the updated BHD to PKR exchange rates on 21 Feb 2022.

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING RATES SELLING RATES
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 138.30 139.10
QATARI RIYAL QAR 48.40 48.60
TURKISH LIRA TRY 12.78 12.84
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 581.40 585.90
EURO EUR 199.70 200.80
GREAT BRITAIN POUND GBP 239.00 240.30
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 127.20 127.90
OMANI RIYAL OMR 457.10 460.10

 

Read More

30 mins ago
SEZ Dhabjei being developed thru PPP at cost of Rs18bn, says Sindh CM Murad

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Sindh has said that the...
44 mins ago
Rupee depreciates on rising global oil prices

KARACHI: The rupee depreciated 48 paisas against the dollar on Tuesday as...
3 hours ago
Dogecoin to PKR: Today's Dogecoin Price in Pakistan on, 22nd February 2022

Dogecoin to PKR - The exchange rate for the Dogecoin (DOGE )...
3 hours ago
Shiba Inu to PKR: Today's Shiba Inu Price in Pakistan on, 22nd February 2022

Shiba Inu to PKR - The exchange rate for the Shiba Inu...
3 hours ago
OMR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 22nd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 OMR to PKR was Rs457.10 and...
3 hours ago
AUD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 22nd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 AUD to PKR was Rs127.20 and...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Sidharth Malhotra
11 mins ago
Sidharth Malhotra pens a heartfelt note in the memory of his dog

On Tuesday, actor Sidharth Malhotra resorted to social media to write a...
SNGPL
13 mins ago
SNGPL official assures Aptma of maximum gas supply on priority

LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) Managing Director Syed Ali Javaid...
Pakistan
18 mins ago
Pakistan stocks turn red over global economic uncertainties

KARACHI: The Pakistan bourse on Tuesday remained in red territory over foreign...
Shehnaaz Gill
24 mins ago
Shehnaaz Gill shares hilarious chat with fans on Twitter

Shehnaaz Gill held a Twitter Q&A with her fans on Twitter. One...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600