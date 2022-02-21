Bahrain Dinar to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 21 Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 BHD to PKR was Rs386.500 and the selling rate of 1 BHD to PKR was Rs388.500 in the interbank market on 21 Feb 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.