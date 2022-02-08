BOL NEWS BUSINESS DIGEST: February 8, 2022
Attock Cement posts Rs852 million profits in H1 of FY22
KARACHI: The unconsolidated profit of Attock Cement Pakistan Limited (ACPL) showed an increase of 56 per cent to Rs852 million translating into the earnings per share of Rs6.20 in the first half of fiscal year 2022, a bourse filing showed. –LATIFUR REHMAN
Rupee ends firmer against dollar
KARACHI: The rupee ended firmer against the dollar on Monday, amid foreign currency demand for import payments, dealers said. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER
Unisame urges government to consult SME sector in policy formation
KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has urged the Federal Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar to take the SME sector on board for consultation in the industrial policy formation, a statement said. –LATIFUR REHMAN
NTC imposes anti-dumping duty on steel products
KARACHI: The National Tariff Commission (NTC) has imposed anti-dumping duty in the range of 6.2 per cent to 17.3 per cent on flat steel products for a period of five years to protect the local industry. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER
Unisame blasts shipping lines for additional charges
KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has urged the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Maritime Affair Mehmood Moulvi to take up the matter of difficulties created by the shipping lines, a statement said. –LATIFUR REHMAN
