Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 09:39 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

BOL NEWS BUSINESS DIGEST: February 8, 2022

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 09:39 am
BOL NEWS BUSINESS

BOL NEWS BUSINESS DIGEST. Image: Unsplash

Attock Cement posts Rs852 million profits in H1 of FY22

KARACHI: The unconsolidated profit of Attock Cement Pakistan Limited (ACPL) showed an increase of 56 per cent to Rs852 million translating into the earnings per share of Rs6.20 in the first half of fiscal year 2022, a bourse filing showed. –LATIFUR REHMAN

Read more

Rupee ends firmer against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee ended firmer against the dollar on Monday, amid foreign currency demand for import payments, dealers said. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

Read more

Unisame urges government to consult SME sector in policy formation

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has urged the Federal Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar to take the SME sector on board for consultation in the industrial policy formation, a statement said. –LATIFUR REHMAN

Read more

NTC imposes anti-dumping duty on steel products

KARACHI: The National Tariff Commission (NTC) has imposed anti-dumping duty in the range of 6.2 per cent to 17.3 per cent on flat steel products for a period of five years to protect the local industry. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

Read more

Unisame blasts shipping lines for additional charges

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has urged the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Maritime Affair Mehmood Moulvi to take up the matter of difficulties created by the shipping lines, a statement said. –LATIFUR REHMAN

Read more

 

 

Read More

2 hours ago
Gold Rate in UAE on, 8th Feb 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (8th, Feb 2022)...
3 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan - 8th Feb 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 8th February 2022, Check updated...
3 hours ago
Latest Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022 on Feb 8, 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
6 hours ago
Changan Oshan X7 Started Local Production in Pakistan

Changan Pakistan has begun mass production of their new crossover SUV, the...
6 hours ago
From KIA Sportage, Hyundai Tucson to Peugeot Crossover SUVs Available In The Price Of New Honda Civic 2022

Honda Pakistan made news last week with yet another odd car launch....
8 hours ago
Baqir praises Pakistanis living in KSA for supporting RDA

KARACHI: Roshan Digital Account (RDA) has proved to be a great success...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

AED to PKR
9 mins ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on Feb 8, 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs47.550...
Saudi Interior Minister departs for KSA after completing Pakistan’s visit
25 mins ago
Saudi Interior Minister departs for KSA after completing Pakistan’s visit

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif on...
Gold rate in Qatar
2 hours ago
Gold Rate in Qatar on, 8 Feb 2022

QAR: The price of gold in Qatar Stands at  Qatari riyal QAR...
Saudi Arabia Gold Rate
2 hours ago
Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia on, 8 February 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 8th Feb, 2022) 24k...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600