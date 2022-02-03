BREAKING NEWS: Honda Civic 2022 Booking Have Begun, Tentative Price Revealed

We have some really fantastic news for Civic enthusiasts in Pakistan. The booking of three Honda Civic 2022 models has begun, according to the official social media website of Honda Atlas Pakistan.

The half booking price for all versions, according to the post, is Rs. 1,200,000. Customers have been urged to “Kindly make payment (PO/DD) exclusively in favour of Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited/account of customer name.”

Although this is the company’s formal release, our sources have previously told us that the booking is underway. A number of dealerships were taking reservations, but it was “not official.” The company has now announced itself, and anyone may go hire a car.

Expected Launch and Delivery of Honda Civic 2022

More details concerning the impending sedan’s launch and delivery have been revealed by our sources. “The business will display/launch the automobile this March, and deliveries will begin in April/May 2022,” according to the sources. Although it does not appear to be a long distance, nothing has been proven thus far.

Honda Atlas appears to be sticking to its old practise of starting bookings without seeing the car. It was done before to the launch of the Honda City 6th generation in Pakistan. If you recall, Honda pre-ordered thousands of City vehicles even before they were released. As a result, there was a very long wait for the car to be delivered.

Furthermore, it is an unethical practise because no one has seen the car and the firm is profiting from people’s passion for their cars. As one of Pakistan’s largest automobile companies, it must adhere to proper and proper traditions in order to maintain the faith of its clients. In the long run, such actions will cause the company to lose position in the local market.

So, our advice to folks is to wait for the launch, look at the automobile, and then book it. As easy as that.

What are your thoughts on Honda’s news that bookings would begin before the unveiling? Let us know what you think in the comments area.