Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 10:35 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

BREAKING NEWS: Honda Civic 2022 Booking Have Begun, Tentative Price Revealed

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 10:35 pm
Honda Civic 2022

Honda Civic 2022 Booking Have Begun, Tentative Price Revealed

We have some really fantastic news for Civic enthusiasts in Pakistan. The booking of three Honda Civic 2022 models has begun, according to the official social media website of Honda Atlas Pakistan.

The half booking price for all versions, according to the post, is Rs. 1,200,000. Customers have been urged to “Kindly make payment (PO/DD) exclusively in favour of Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited/account of customer name.”

Although this is the company’s formal release, our sources have previously told us that the booking is underway. A number of dealerships were taking reservations, but it was “not official.” The company has now announced itself, and anyone may go hire a car.

Expected Launch and Delivery of Honda Civic 2022

More details concerning the impending sedan’s launch and delivery have been revealed by our sources. “The business will display/launch the automobile this March, and deliveries will begin in April/May 2022,” according to the sources. Although it does not appear to be a long distance, nothing has been proven thus far.

Honda Atlas appears to be sticking to its old practise of starting bookings without seeing the car. It was done before to the launch of the Honda City 6th generation in Pakistan. If you recall, Honda pre-ordered thousands of City vehicles even before they were released. As a result, there was a very long wait for the car to be delivered.

Furthermore, it is an unethical practise because no one has seen the car and the firm is profiting from people’s passion for their cars. As one of Pakistan’s largest automobile companies, it must adhere to proper and proper traditions in order to maintain the faith of its clients. In the long run, such actions will cause the company to lose position in the local market.

So, our advice to folks is to wait for the launch, look at the automobile, and then book it. As easy as that.

What are your thoughts on Honda’s news that bookings would begin before the unveiling? Let us know what you think in the comments area.

Read More

5 hours ago
Kerala Lottery Result today on, 3rd February 2022

Kerala Lottery Result: Every Thursday, the government of Kerala announce the ‘KARUNYA...
6 hours ago
Prism Energy secures 2MW solar system contract

KARACHI: Yousaf Weaving Mills Limited (YOUW) has awarded a contract to Prism...
6 hours ago
Amreli Steels profits jump to Rs601.6 million

KARACHI: The profits of Amreli Steels Limited (ASTL) posted a 92.6 per...
6 hours ago
International Industries profits plunges to Rs1.27 billion

KARACHI: The profits of International Industries Limited (INIL) plunged to Rs1.27 billion...
7 hours ago
Rupee makes sharp recovery on IMF disbursement

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee made a recovery of 89 paisas against the...
7 hours ago
Today Gold Prices in India: Gold Futures Edge Higher; Silver Declines

On Thursday, February 3, gold futures traded modestly higher, despite a tepid...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Xiaomi MIUI 13
6 mins ago
Xiaomi launches MIUI 13 to strengthen multitasking. Here are 10 Phones that will get it first

Xiaomi has announced the release of the MIUI 13 update for Xiaomi...
Samsung Galaxy S10
21 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy S10 Price in Pakistan After PTA Increased Tax

PTA Mobile Tax Samsung Galaxy S10: This is the era of mobile...
24 mins ago
Priyanka Chopra Jonas makes a comeback on Insta with a sunkissed selfie

Priyanka Chopra Jonas made a comeback on her Instagram after becoming a new...
Did you know why Swiss cheese have holes?
40 mins ago
Did you know why Swiss cheese have holes?

A Swiss agricultural institute determined that the famed holes in cheeses like...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600