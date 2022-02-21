Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 06:25 am
BTC TO PKR – Bitcoin Price in Pakistan – 21 feb 2022

BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee

KARACHI: The rate of one Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani rupee (PKR) is Rs6,625,799.22 on feb 22, 2022 in the open exchange market.

The rate of BTC increases 0.34% when compared with the previous day’s BTC rate which is Rs6,678.429.21 on Dec 30, 2021.

Bitcoin Price in Pakistan

1 BTC =  6,625,799.22PKR

BOL News is a one-stop solution for crypto exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international forex rates.

Disclaimer: All data and information are provided for informational purposes only. The data has not been provided for trading purposes or financial, investment, tax, legal, accounting, or other advice. In the case of trading, it is advised to consult your broker or financial representative to verify pricing before executing any trade. The exchange rate does not constitute investment advice. Further, it is n not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security or financial product.

