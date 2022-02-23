Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 05:45 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

BTC TO PKR – Bitcoin Price in Pakistan on, 23rd Feb 2022

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 05:45 am
Bitcoin to PKR

KARACHI: The rate of one Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani rupee (PKR) is Rs6,625,799.22 on Feb 23, 2022 in the international market.

The rate of BTC when compared with the previous day’s BTC rate which is Rs6,529,757.61 on feb 22, 2021.

Bitcoin Price in Pakistan

1 BTC = 6,682,501.12 Pakistani Rupees.

BOL News is a one-stop solution for crypto exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international forex rates.

Disclaimer: All data and information are provided for informational purposes only. The data has not been provided for trading purposes or financial, investment, tax, legal, accounting, or other advice. In the case of trading, it is advised to consult your broker or financial representative to verify pricing before executing any trade. The exchange rate does not constitute investment advice. Further, it is n not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security or financial product.

Read More

2 hours ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 23rd February 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.600 and...
2 hours ago
Huge Increase In Yamaha YBR125G Price

Yamaha Pakistan has raised the price of the Yamaha YBR125G yet again,...
8 hours ago
Peugeot 2008 Price in Pakistan, Specs and Features

Peugeot SUV crossover was presented by French automobile manufacturer Peugeot in early...
8 hours ago
Suzuki Swift Price in Pakistan 2022 Specs and Features

People can now gather the Suzuki Swift Price in Pakistan 2022, which...
9 hours ago
Africa's largest street art festival to return in Cape Town with new murals

CAPE TOWN, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- The sixth edition of the International...
9 hours ago
Imposition of 17% sales tax damaging hybridisation in country: official

LAHORE: The imposition of 17 per cent sales tax on seeds as...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

SAR TO PKR
15 mins ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 23 February 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs46.600 and...
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market
45 mins ago
US Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 23rd February 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
Currency rates in Pakistan
1 hour ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal on, 23rd Feb 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 23 February 2022, Check updated...
UAE Dirham to PKR
2 hours ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 23rd February 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.600 and...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600