Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 03:44 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

CAD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 22nd Feb 2022

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 03:44 pm
Canadian Dollar to PKR

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 CAD to PKR was Rs138.30 and the selling rate of 1 CAD to PKR was Rs139.10 in the interbank market on 22nd Feb 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CAD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Check the updated CAD to PKR exchange rates on 22nd Feb 2022.

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING RATES SELLING RATES
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 138.30 139.10
QATARI RIYAL QAR 48.40 48.60
TURKISH LIRA TRY 12.78 12.84
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 581.40 585.90
EURO EUR 199.70 200.80
GREAT BRITAIN POUND GBP 239.00 240.30
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 127.20 127.90
OMANI RIYAL OMR 457.10 460.10

Read More

10 hours ago
Gold Rate in UAE on, 22nd February 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (22, Feb 2022)...
10 hours ago
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 22nd Feb 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 22nd Feb 2022) 24k...
12 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 22nd February 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan today in the local market on (Feb 22,...
12 hours ago
US Dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 22nd February 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
14 hours ago
The Suzuki Swift's Official Launch Date Has Been Announced

After a decade of selling the same old model, Pak Suzuki Motor...
21 hours ago
LCCI for good use of opportunities to lift Pak-Iran trade

LAHORE: There is a need to enhance trade volume between Pakistan and...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

49 seconds ago
Fazl urges Zardari to delay long march to dispel impression of division

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has urged the former...
Cardi B
3 mins ago
Cardi B reacted to Russia’s action in Ukraine

Cardi B, a US rapper, has vehemently objected to Russia's choice regarding...
Prince Andrew
8 mins ago
The £12 million payoff from Prince Andrew is ‘800 times more’ than Sarah Ferguson’s divorce settlement

After repeatedly denying raping Ms Virginia Giuffre, Prince Andrew 'conveniently' agreed to...
novak djokovic
9 mins ago
Fans’ welcome ‘exceeded expectations’, says Djokovic after winning return

Novak Djokovic admitted the warm reception he was given by fans in Dubai on...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600