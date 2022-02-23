Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 04:16 pm
CAD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 23rd Feb 2022

Canadian Dollar to PKR

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 CAD to PKR was Rs138.50 and the selling rate of 1 CAD to PKR was Rs139.30 in the interbank market on 23rd Feb 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Check the updated CAD to PKR exchange rates on 23rd Feb 2022.

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING RATES SELLING RATES
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 138.50 139.30
QATARI RIYAL QAR 48.00 48.40
TURKISH LIRA TRY 12.75 12.82
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 581.20 586.00
EURO EUR 199.80 201.00
GREAT BRITAIN POUND GBP 239.30 240.80
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 127.80 128.60
OMANI RIYAL OMR 458.00 459.80

