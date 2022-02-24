Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 03:55 pm
CAD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 24th Feb 2022

Canadian Dollar to PKR
KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 CAD to PKR was Rs137.20 and the selling rate of 1 CAD to PKR was Rs138.00 in the interbank market on 24th Feb 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CAD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Check the updated CAD to PKR exchange rates on 24th Feb 2022.

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING RATES SELLING RATES
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 137.20 138.00
QATARI RIYAL QAR 48.20 48.50
TURKISH LIRA TRY 12.25 12.32
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 580.30 585.10
EURO EUR 196.80 197.90
GREAT BRITAIN POUND GBP 236.20 237.60
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 126.30 127.10
OMANI RIYAL OMR 457.90 459.80

