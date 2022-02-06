Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Correspondent

06th Feb, 2022. 09:08 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Careem maps government’s vaccination centres on its App

Staff Correspondent

06th Feb, 2022. 09:08 am
careem

KARACHI: Careem and National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) have partnered to map 600 government vaccination centres on its Super App, a statement said.

As a result of this partnership, people can now book a ride to and from the centres to get their vaccination or boosters shots, following the outbreak in the Omicron variant of Covid-19, it added.

NCOC chairman Asad Umar commented, “Currently Pakistan is experiencing the 5th wave of Covid-19 with an extremely highly contagious variant Omicron.”

“Today, we are in a much better position to fight this pandemic by ensuring everyone gets vaccinated and if it has been over 6 months since vaccination, getting the booster shot. This is a commendable step taken by Careem, and I hope others will follow as well,” he added.

Careem Pakistan country head Feroz Jaleel said, “The new variant is spreading fast and we need to take measures to contain it. With that being said, I am happy that the government has worked tirelessly towards getting the vaccines available to the masses and we, as an organisation, just wanted to play our part in helping people get their vaccination or booster shots and combating this contagious variant.”

The feature ‘Vaccination’ entails detailed information on more than 600 vaccination centres mapped across the country, including the centre timing, locations and eligibility.

As the number of cases surge in the country, Careem extends its support to the government, encouraging customers and captains to get vaccinated or get booster shots by providing safe and convenient travel options to and from their destinations to the nearest centre.

Using this tool, customers can call centres from the Careem Super App and book a hassle-free ride, avoiding all traffic and parking issues.

 

Read More

8 mins ago
Startups bringing Pakistan’s farming into digital arena

Agriculture entrepreneurs are bringing the digital age to Pakistan’s farmers, helping them...
11 mins ago
Ecnec approves road, water supply projects worth Rs448 billion

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) has approved...
13 mins ago
Traditional rickshaw drivers losing business

KARACHI: The traditional rickshaw drivers are losing their businesses, as more and...
15 mins ago
High prices to haunt Pakistan

KARACHI: Pakistan continues to reel under high inflation. The country’s general inflation...
17 mins ago
Breaking the glass ceiling

KARACHI: Sehat Kahani in 2021 became the first exclusively women-led company in...
19 mins ago
Playing by the book

LAHORE: Volatile exchange rate and higher inflation are the key challenges for...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Social Media
26 seconds ago
The Do’s and Don’ts of Social Media

Being on social media is not enough; you need to know how...
Beyond demolition
51 seconds ago
Beyond demolition

KARACHI: “Our shelters have gone after the tower’s demolition. We are homeless...
afcon
2 mins ago
Clash of the titans: Salah, Mane to faceoff in AFCON 2022 final

Africa Cup of Nations’ favorites Egypt will take on Senegal in the...
2 mins ago
A bright beginning for Talha Chahour

Seldom do we see stars starting off their career on TV with...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600