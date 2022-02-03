Changan Oshan X7 Launching Next Week

Master Changan Motor will shortly make a spectacular entry into Pakistan’s booming SUV market with the launch of the Changan Oshan X7 SUV, after impressing in the subcompact sedan market.

According to Pakwheels.com, the business will have an Oshan X7 line-up ceremony on February 7 and will debut the SUV via an online live stream on February 11.

Because the business has already begun assembling the Oshan X7 locally, it will have an advantage over certain SUVs that are still sold in Pakistan as Completely Built-up Units (CBUs).

About Oshan X7

The Oshan X7 is a midsize crossover SUV with five and seven seats that competes with the Kia Sorento and Toyota Fortuner.

It is powered by a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine producing 178 horsepower and 300 Newton-meters of torque and is available with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

In China, the Oshan X7 has level-2.5 autonomous driving capability, adaptive cruise control, stability control, traction control, lane departure warning and keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, front and rear collision warning, modern infotainment and driver’s display units, a panoramic sunroof, and eight airbags, among other features.

In Pakistan, the full bundle will most likely be sold at a premium price. However, the business has stated that it wants to appeal to value-conscious automobile purchasers, implying that the price will be justified.