Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 08:08 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Changan Oshan X7 Launching Next Week

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 08:08 pm
Changan Oshan X7

Changan Oshan X7 Launching Next Week

Master Changan Motor will shortly make a spectacular entry into Pakistan’s booming SUV market with the launch of the Changan Oshan X7 SUV, after impressing in the subcompact sedan market.

According to Pakwheels.com, the business will have an Oshan X7 line-up ceremony on February 7 and will debut the SUV via an online live stream on February 11.

Because the business has already begun assembling the Oshan X7 locally, it will have an advantage over certain SUVs that are still sold in Pakistan as Completely Built-up Units (CBUs).

About Oshan X7

The Oshan X7 is a midsize crossover SUV with five and seven seats that competes with the Kia Sorento and Toyota Fortuner.

It is powered by a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine producing 178 horsepower and 300 Newton-meters of torque and is available with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

In China, the Oshan X7 has level-2.5 autonomous driving capability, adaptive cruise control, stability control, traction control, lane departure warning and keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, front and rear collision warning, modern infotainment and driver’s display units, a panoramic sunroof, and eight airbags, among other features.

In Pakistan, the full bundle will most likely be sold at a premium price. However, the business has stated that it wants to appeal to value-conscious automobile purchasers, implying that the price will be justified.

Read More

3 hours ago
Amreli Steels profits jump to Rs601.6 million

KARACHI: The profits of Amreli Steels Limited (ASTL) posted a 92.6 per...
3 hours ago
International Industries profits plunges to Rs1.27 billion

KARACHI: The profits of International Industries Limited (INIL) plunged to Rs1.27 billion...
4 hours ago
Rupee makes sharp recovery on IMF disbursement

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee made a recovery of 89 paisas against the...
4 hours ago
Today Gold Prices in India: Gold Futures Edge Higher; Silver Declines

On Thursday, February 3, gold futures traded modestly higher, despite a tepid...
5 hours ago
CAD TO PKR: Today's Canadian Dollar to PKR exchange rates on, 3rd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Canadian Dollar...
5 hours ago
QAR TO PKR: Today's Qatari Riyal to PKR rates on, 3rd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Qatar Riyal...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

fireworks
2 mins ago
Adorable video: Toddler calms the dog and covers its ears during fireworks

Due to the loud noise created by fireworks during Chinese New Year...
Shiza and Fizza drama clip trends on Twitter for all the wrong reasons
5 mins ago
Shiza and Fizza drama clip trends on Twitter for all the wrong reasons

Fizza and Shiza, the twin sisters from the drama Judwaa is circulating...
Misbah-ul-Haq
7 mins ago
‘Shadab Khan is excellent against fast bowling especially off the back foot’ says Misbah-ul-Haq

Misbah-ul-Haq, the former Pakistan head coach, praises Shadab Khan's back foot play...
Twitter Articles
11 mins ago
Twitter’s new “Articles” feature may allow you write long posts

Twitter's soul is brevity, which is made feasible by the platform's famed...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600