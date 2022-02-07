Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 03:39 am
Changan Oshan X7 Started Local Production in Pakistan

Changan Oshan X7

Changan Pakistan has begun mass production of their new crossover SUV, the Changan Oshan X7. The company claimed in a social media post that “disruption in Pakistan’s SUV category has begun.”

The business also stated that “volume manufacturing of the all-new Changan Oshan X7 has officially begun at the state-of-the-art Master Changan Motors Ltd plant.”

We already informed you of the vehicle’s potential launch date. According to our sources, the corporation will debut its digital platform on February 11th, 2021. That indicates we’ll see the automobile in the coming days.

Meanwhile, here are exclusive exterior and inside images of the Changan Oshan X7 Plus.

Possible Specs and Features 

According to the images, the car has a futuristic look and appears to be significantly larger than its competitors. The most noticeable features are its massive front grille, LED DRLs, and LED headlamps. Furthermore, there is a radar in the front, implying that the vehicle could include adaptive cruise control, lane assist, and front collision warning, among other features.

LED brake lights, a reverse camera, and parking sensors are visible at the rear. There’s also a rear wiper, a double exhaust, and a shark fin antenna.

Interior features include cruise control and audio buttons on the steering wheel, an infotainment touchscreen, digital climate control, push start, an electric parking brake, a triptronic transmission, and retractable side view mirrors. The interior is beige in colour and has a beautiful appearance at first glance. We will learn more about the car once it is released and the firm shares its official specs and features with us. So, stay tuned till then, and we’ll have a look at the car together.

