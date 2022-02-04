Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
04th Feb, 2022. 05:51 pm
Currency rate today: Euro, Pound, Saudi Riyal on 4th Feb, 2022

04th Feb, 2022. 05:51 pm
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 4th February 2022, Check updated currency rates of British Pound, US Dollar to PKR, Euro, Canadian Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, in Rupees. All currency exchange rates are according to the interbank market.

Currency rates today

Check the latest currency rates today, Feb 4, 2022.

CURRENCY BUYING TT CLEAN SELLING TT & OD
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 124.920 125.140
CANADIAN DOLLAR 137.860 138.090
CHINESE YUAN 27.240 27.690
DANISH KRONE 26.920 26.960
EURO 200.380 200.720
HONG KONG DOLLAR 22.410 22.450
JAPANESE YEN 1.520 1.520
SAUDI RIYAL 46.560 46.640
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 130.100 130.320
SWEDISH KRONA 19.260 19.290
SWISS FRANC 189.850 190.170
THAI BHAT 5.290 5.300
U.A.E Dirham 47.550 47.630
UK Pound Sterling 237.620 238.030
US Dollar 174.600 175.100

