Currency rates in Pakistan – 15th February 2022
Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 15th Feb 2022, Check updated currency rates of US Dollar to PKR, British Pound, Euro, Canadian Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, in Rupees. All currency exchange rates are according to the interbank market.
Currency rates in Pakistan
Check the latest currency rates today Feb 15, 2022.
|CURRENCY
|BUYING TT CLEAN
|SELLING TT & OD
|AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR
|124.440
|124.650
|CANADIAN DOLLAR
|137.290
|137.520
|CHINESE YUAN
|27.720
|27.730
|DANISH KRONE
|26.650
|26.690
|EURO
|198.320
|198.660
|HONG KONG DOLLAR
|22.400
|22.440
|JAPANESE YEN
|1.510
|1.520
|SAUDI RIYAL
|46.590
|46.670
|SINGAPORE DOLLAR
|129.730
|129.950
|SWEDISH KRONA
|18.700
|18.730
|SWISS FRANC
|188.700
|189.030
|THAI BHAT
|5.350
|5.360
|U.A.E Dirham
|47.580
|47.660
|UK Pound Sterling
|236.740
|237.150
|US Dollar
|174.700
|175.20
