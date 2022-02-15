Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 06:30 am
Currency rates in Pakistan – 15th February 2022

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 15th Feb 2022, Check updated currency rates of  US Dollar to PKR, British Pound, Euro, Canadian Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, in Rupees. All currency exchange rates are according to the interbank market.

Currency rates in Pakistan

Check the latest currency rates today Feb 15, 2022.

CURRENCY BUYING TT CLEAN SELLING TT & OD
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 124.440 124.650
CANADIAN DOLLAR 137.290 137.520
CHINESE YUAN 27.720 27.730
DANISH KRONE 26.650 26.690
EURO 198.320 198.660
HONG KONG DOLLAR 22.400 22.440
JAPANESE YEN 1.510 1.520
SAUDI RIYAL 46.590 46.670
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 129.730 129.950
SWEDISH KRONA 18.700 18.730
SWISS FRANC 188.700 189.030
THAI BHAT 5.350 5.360
U.A.E Dirham 47.580 47.660
UK Pound Sterling 236.740 237.150
US Dollar 174.700 175.20

