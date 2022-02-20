Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 04:00 am
Currency rates in Pakistan – 21 feb 2022

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 21 February 2022, Check updated currency rates of British Pound, US Dollar to PKR, Euro, Canadian Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, in Rupees. All currency exchange rates are according to the interbank market.

Check the latest currency rates today on Feb 21, 2022.

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 124.500 126.500
Bahrain Dinar 386.500 388.500
CANADIAN DOLLAR 137.500 139.500
CHINESE YUAN 23.550 23.950
DANISH KRONE 23.600 23.900
EURO 199.500 201.500
HONG KONG DOLLAR 16.950 17.200
INDIAN RUPEE 2.030 2.100
JAPANESE YEN 1.410 1.440
KUWAITI DINAR 481.850 484.350
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT 36.700 37.050
NewZealand $ 96.750 97.450
NORWEGIANS KRONE 17.500 17.750
OMANI RIYAL 392.850 394.880
QATARI RIYAL 39.950 40.550
SAUDI RIYAL 46.700 47.300
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 128.500 130.000
SWEDISH KRONA 18.700 18.950
SWISS FRANC 160.250 161.150
THAI BHAT 4.800 4.900
U.A.E Dirham 48.700 49.400
UK Pound Sterling 239.000 241.500
US Dollar 176.300 177.800

