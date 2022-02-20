Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600
Currency rates in Pakistan – 21 feb 2022
Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 21 February 2022, Check updated currency rates of British Pound, US Dollar to PKR, Euro, Canadian Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, in Rupees. All currency exchange rates are according to the interbank market.
Check the latest currency rates today on Feb 21, 2022.
|AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR
|124.500
|126.500
|Bahrain Dinar
|386.500
|388.500
|CANADIAN DOLLAR
|137.500
|139.500
|CHINESE YUAN
|23.550
|23.950
|DANISH KRONE
|23.600
|23.900
|EURO
|199.500
|201.500
|HONG KONG DOLLAR
|16.950
|17.200
|INDIAN RUPEE
|2.030
|2.100
|JAPANESE YEN
|1.410
|1.440
|KUWAITI DINAR
|481.850
|484.350
|MALAYSIAN RINGGIT
|36.700
|37.050
|NewZealand $
|96.750
|97.450
|NORWEGIANS KRONE
|17.500
|17.750
|OMANI RIYAL
|392.850
|394.880
|QATARI RIYAL
|39.950
|40.550
|SAUDI RIYAL
|46.700
|47.300
|SINGAPORE DOLLAR
|128.500
|130.000
|SWEDISH KRONA
|18.700
|18.950
|SWISS FRANC
|160.250
|161.150
|THAI BHAT
|4.800
|4.900
|U.A.E Dirham
|48.700
|49.400
|UK Pound Sterling
|239.000
|241.500
|US Dollar
|176.300
|177.800
