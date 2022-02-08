Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 07:06 am
Currency rates in Pakistan – 8th Feb 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 8th February 2022, Check updated currency rates of British Pound, US Dollar to PKR, Euro, Canadian Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, in Rupees. All currency exchange rates are according to the interbank market.

Check the latest currency rates today on Feb 8, 2022.

CURRENCY BUYING TT CLEAN SELLING TT & OD
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 123.800 124.020
CANADIAN DOLLAR 137.140 137.380
CHINESE YUAN 27.270 27.710
DANISH KRONE 26.830 26.870
EURO 199.800 200.140
HONG KONG DOLLAR 22.410 22.450
JAPANESE YEN 1.510 1.520
SAUDI RIYAL 46.560 46.640
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 129.760 129.980
SWEDISH KRONA 19.050 19.090
SWISS FRANC 188.820 189.140
THAI BHAT 5.290 5.300
U.A.E Dirham 47.550 47.630
UK Pound Sterling 236.220 236.630
US Dollar 174.600 175.100

