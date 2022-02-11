Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 08:00 am
Currency rates in Pakistan – Pound, Euro, Riyal on, 11th February 2022

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 11th Feb 2022, Check updated currency rates of British Pound, US Dollar to PKR, Euro, Canadian Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, in Rupees. All currency exchange rates are according to the interbank market.

Currency rates in Pakistan

Check the latest currency rates today Feb 11, 2022.

CURRENCY BUYING TT CLEAN SELLING TT & OD
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 125.720 125.930
CANADIAN DOLLAR 138.270 138.510
CHINESE YUAN 27.350 27.800
DANISH KRONE 26.900 26.950
EURO 200.220 200.560
HONG KONG DOLLAR 22.480 22.520
JAPANESE YEN 1.520 1.520
SAUDI RIYAL 46.710 46.790
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 130.470 130.690
SWEDISH KRONA 19.210 19.250
SWISS FRANC 189.580 189.900
THAI BHAT 5.350 5.360
U.A.E Dirham 47.700 47.780
UK Pound Sterling 237.110 237.510
US Dollar 175.150 175.650

