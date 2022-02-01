Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
01st Feb, 2022. 05:30 am

Currency rates in Pakistan – Pound, Euro, Riyal on, 1st Feb 2022

01st Feb, 2022. 05:30 am
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 1st feb 2022, Check updated currency rates of British Pound, US Dollar to PKR, Euro, Canadian Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, in Rupees. All currency exchange rates are according to the interbank market.

Currency rates in Pakistan

Check the latest currency rates today, feb 1, 2022.

CURRENCY BUYING TT CLEAN SELLING TT & OD
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 123.900 124.110
CANADIAN DOLLAR 138.590 138.830
CHINESE YUAN 27.540 27.990
DANISH KRONE 26.480 26.520
EURO 197.150 197.490
HONG KONG DOLLAR 22.360 22.680
JAPANESE YEN 1.530 1.530
SAUDI RIYAL 47.060 47.140
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 130.200 130.420
SWEDISH KRONA 18.740 18.780
SWISS FRANC 189.600 189.920
THAI BHAT 5.270 5.280
U.A.E Dirham 48.070 48.150
UK Pound Sterling 237.010 237.410
US Dollar 176.500 177.000

