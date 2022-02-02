Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 08:30 am

Currency rates in Pakistan – Pound, Euro, Riyal on, 2nd Feb 2022

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 2nd feb 2022, Check updated currency rates of British Pound, US Dollar to PKR, Euro, Canadian Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, in Rupees. All currency exchange rates are according to the interbank market.

Currency rates in Pakistan

Check the latest currency rates today, feb 2, 2022.

CURRENCY BUYING TT CLEAN SELLING TT & OD
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 124.410 124.620
CANADIAN DOLLAR 138.690 138.930
CHINESE YUAN 27.500 27.950
DANISH KRONE 26.600 26.650
EURO 198.040 198.370
HONG KONG DOLLAR 22.600 22.640
JAPANESE YEN 1.530 1.530
SAUDI RIYAL 46.930 47.010
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 130.380 130.600
SWEDISH KRONA 18.870 18.900
SWISS FRANC 190.290 190.620
THAI BHAT 5.270 5.280
U.A.E Dirham 47.930 48.010
UK Pound Sterling 236.920 237.320
US Dollar 176.000 176.500

