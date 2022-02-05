Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

05th Feb, 2022. 08:50 am
Currency rates today: Euro, Pound, Saudi Riyal on 5 Feb, 2022

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates today in Pakistan on 5th February 2022, Check updated currency rates of British Pound, US Dollar to PKR, Euro, Canadian Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, in Rupees. All currency exchange are according to the interbank market.

Check the latest currency exchange rates on, Feb 5, 2022.

CURRENCY BUYING TT CLEAN SELLING TT & OD
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 124.920 125.140
CANADIAN DOLLAR 137.860 138.090
CHINESE YUAN 27.240 27.690
DANISH KRONE 26.920 26.960
EURO 200.380 200.720
HONG KONG DOLLAR 22.410 22.450
JAPANESE YEN 1.520 1.520
SAUDI RIYAL 46.560 46.640
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 130.100 130.320
SWEDISH KRONA 19.260 19.290
SWISS FRANC 189.850 190.170
THAI BHAT 5.290 5.300
U.A.E Dirham 47.550 47.630
UK Pound Sterling 237.620 238.030
US Dollar 174.600 175.100

