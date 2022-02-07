Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600
Currency rates today: Euro, Pound, Saudi Riyal on 7h Feb, 2022
Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 7th February 2022, Check updated currency rates of British Pound, US Dollar to PKR, Euro, Canadian Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, in Rupees. All currency exchange rates are according to the interbank market.
Currency Rates in Pakistan
Check the latest currency rates today, Feb 7, 2022.
|CURRENCY
|BUYING TT CLEAN
|SELLING TT & OD
|AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR
|124.920
|125.140
|CANADIAN DOLLAR
|137.860
|138.090
|CHINESE YUAN
|27.240
|27.690
|DANISH KRONE
|26.920
|26.960
|EURO
|200.380
|200.720
|HONG KONG DOLLAR
|22.410
|22.450
|JAPANESE YEN
|1.520
|1.520
|SAUDI RIYAL
|46.560
|46.640
|SINGAPORE DOLLAR
|130.100
|130.320
|SWEDISH KRONA
|19.260
|19.290
|SWISS FRANC
|189.850
|190.170
|THAI BHAT
|5.290
|5.300
|U.A.E Dirham
|47.550
|47.630
|UK Pound Sterling
|237.620
|238.030
|US Dollar
|174.600
|175.100
Download BOL News App for latest news