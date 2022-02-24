Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 08:18 pm
DFSK Introduces a Stylish Yet Powerful Sedan for Less Than Rs. 4 Million

DFSK

Chinese automakers are constantly experimenting with their automobiles, whether it’s giving them strange names or wacky designs that actually appeal to buyers. The new Dongfeng (also known as DFSK) Aeolus Yixuan MAX Dark Night Edge Edition is an excellent example of this concept: a quirky car with unusual wings and alloys.

The automobile is based on the Dongfeng Aeolus Yixuan MAX, a sports sedan released last year. Aeolus, also known as Fengshen in Chinese, is a Dongfeng Motors brand.

Exterior Styling

The Dark Night Edge Edition lives up to its name, with the exception that the majority of the alterations remain factory standard. A body package with a front spoiler and lip, winglets on the sides of the bumpers, winglets behind the front tyres, side skirts, winglets in front of the rear wheel, and extended front and rear fenders that extend well past the back door are among the options.

It also has a big rear wing, matte black paint with gold highlights, and alloy wheels with gold rims and black spokes, all of which are incredible and well-deserving of the Dark Night Edge Edition moniker.

The four exhaust pipes are authentic, and they include sound valves as well as a gorgeous diffuser. Dongfeng has certainly spent a lot of time and effort on the styling.

On the hood is a silver Dongfeng badge that, like the Aeolus logo on the grille, would have looked better in gold. Furthermore, the F1-style bumper appears to be a race car bumper.

Interior

Its inside isn’t as spectacular or thrilling as its exterior. Aside from the gold accents, the flat-bottom steering wheel, and the red-gray athletic seats, the cabin appears to be very standard. In addition, the 10.25-inch infotainment touch screen appears to be tiny and out of date for 2022.

The 12.3-inch digital instrument display is amazing, but the vehicle in the first photograph is not the Dongfeng Aeolus Yixuan MAX Dark Night Edge Edition, but rather the normal Dongfeng Aeolus Yixuan.

Engine

Unfortunately, with all of the excess plastic on its exterior, the Dongfeng Aeolus Yixuan MAX Dark Night Edge Edition does not acquire any more propulsion power, as is common in China.

It uses the same 1.5L turbo petrol engine as the standard car, with 190 horsepower and 300 lb-ft of torque, and is linked to a 7-speed DCT that transfers power to the front wheels. Furthermore, its top speed is estimated to be 210 km/h.

Price

The Dongfeng Aeolus Yixuan MAX Dark Night Edge Edition is a 4.7-meter-long vehicle that costs 117,900 Yuan (Rs. 3,306,767), which is a steal given its unusual form and amenities.

 

 

