Staff Correspondent

13th Feb, 2022. 09:36 am
Easypaisa launches first mini-app for grocery delivery

KARACHI: Easypaisa, the country’s leading digital payments platform has recently partnered with GrocerApp to provide its users with a unique in-app grocery buying experience, a statement said.

The partnership was finalised by GrocerApp CEO Ahmad Saeed and Easypaisa Business Head Omar Moeen Malik.

Easypaisa is increasingly diversifying its portfolio of payment services to offer more ease and convenience to the customers.

As part of this partnership, GrocerApp has created a “mini-app” for grocery delivery within the Easypaisa App and now Easypaisa App users can purchase groceries at the lowest prices from the comfort of their homes.

GrocerApp is processing these orders for deliveries within a couple of hours in Lahore, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and launching their services in Karachi and other cities soon, the statement said.

Omar Moeen Malik said: “Pakistan’s digital payments ecosystem is expanding exponentially and at Easypaisa, we remain committed to our mission of creating value through collaboration and technology. At Easypaisa, our teams have invested a lot of time, effort and cost into putting the relevant platforms in place to enable partners to quickly build and integrate their mini-apps with us.”

“With more than 10 million customers using the Easypaisa app every month, Easypaisa provides a very strong customer base to any service that wants to sign up, integrate and scale their mini-apps within our Easypaisa app. We aim at continuing building such partnerships and growing the number of use cases on Pakistan’s No 1 payments app to provide convenient and secure digital solutions to all Pakistanis,” he added.

Ahmad Saeed said: “GrocerApp is working towards making an online groceries brand that offers the largest variety in groceries at the lowest possible rates. This partnership with Easypaisa will help GrocerApp reach a bigger audience and benefit users in saving more on their monthly groceries.”

With over 10 million customers using the Easypaisa app in the last 30 days across the Android and iOS platforms, Easypaisa is the most used Pakistani app across all categories and remains committed to transforming Pakistan into a cashless and financially inclusive society through the power of collaboration and technology.

