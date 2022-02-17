Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Hamza Habib Our Correspondent

17th Feb, 2022. 06:39 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

ECC approves cost sharing formula for imported urea

Hamza Habib Our Correspondent

17th Feb, 2022. 06:39 pm
ECC

KARACHI: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet approved the cost estimates for the import of urea on a cost sharing basis of 50:50 among the federal and provincial governments.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin presided over the meeting on Thursday, where the committee approved the cost estimates for import of urea, amounting to Rs12.34 billion. The summary was presented by the Ministry of Industries and Production on the fixation of imported urea price.

The Ministry of Industries and Production also presented a summary regarding the uninterrupted supply of oxygen gas in the country for medical purposes during the meeting.

The committee approved duty and tax exemptions to products and goods, i.e., oxygen gas, oxygen gas cylinder and cryogenic oxygen tanks for health sector up to June 2022, to cope with the fifth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

The ECC also gave a green signal to a summary submitted by the Finance Division on the expansion of Kamyab Pakistan Programme.

The meeting also approved a summary presented by the Ministry of Defence Production for extending the defence credit line facility of $50 million to Sri Lanka to enhance bilateral defence and security cooperation.

The Ministry of Industries and Production submitted a summary on the grant of arrival and priority berthing of the Trading Corporation of Pakistan’s (TCP) urea vessels at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

The ECC, considering the urgent requirement of urea in the country, approved the proposal.

The meeting also approved a number of proposals of supplementary and technical supplementary grants submitted by various ministries and divisions.

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam; Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar; Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar; federal secretaries and senior officers attended the meeting.

Read More

3 hours ago
Suzuki may begin bookings for the new Swift as early as next week.

The approaching release of the new Suzuki Swift is causing quite a...
4 hours ago
LTO Karachi establishes POS monitoring room

KARACHI: The Large Taxpayers Office (LTO) Karachi has established a fully automated,...
4 hours ago
SBP expands export finance facility to encourage timely inflows

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday enhanced the scope...
4 hours ago
Unisame facilitates Hasan Faraz on taking charge of Maersk area head

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has felicitated Hasan...
4 hours ago
Yellen acknowledges 'some global fallout' from any Russia sanctions

WASHINGTON: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says “some global fallout” would result...
4 hours ago
Airbus posts record profit, eyes more deliveries in 2022

PARIS: European aircraft giant Airbus posted record profits in 2021 after two...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Prince Andrew
13 mins ago
The settlement of Prince Andrew raises safety concerns: ‘Where will he live?’

Experts weigh in on Prince Andrew's ideas for alternative lodgings following the...
Ghost Shark
15 mins ago
Newly born ‘Ghost Shark’ baby spotted by scientists

At a depth of 1.2 kilometres off the east coast of New...
Bill Gates
22 mins ago
How wealthy is Bill Gates in comparison to Pakistan?

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, has visited Pakistan for the first time....
28 mins ago
Murad says no nefarious drive stops him from speaking against corruption & corrupt people

Federal Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed has vowed to...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600