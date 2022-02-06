Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Hamza Habib

06th Feb, 2022. 08:58 am
Ecnec approves road, water supply projects worth Rs448 billion

Hamza Habib Our Correspondent

06th Feb, 2022. 08:58 am
ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) has approved various road and water development projects at a cost of Rs448 billion.

These projects included Punjab Arterial Roads Improvement Programme (PARIP), Punjab Rural Sustainable Water Supply and Sanitation Project (PRSWSSP), Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme K-IV and Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway project.

Under the chair of Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin, the meeting approved PARIP worth Rs129.94 billion ($773.2 million).

The project sponsored by the government of Punjab envisages construction of 535km of dual carriageway highway sections between various cities of Punjab.

The council also approved the PRSWSSP, amounting to Rs96.2 billion ($553 million), to be executed by the Punjab Rural Municipal Services Company in 16 tehsils with the directives to reduce its implementation time and carry out it initially as a pilot project in some tehsils and submit its report to the Ecnec for further consideration.

The project has been designed to provide basic civic amenities such as water supply, sanitation and solid waste management in the rural areas of the selected tehsils of the province.

The Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme K-IV, 260MGD Phase-I, at a revised cost of Rs126.4 billion, was also approved.

Initially, the project was approved with the original capacity of 260MGD in 2014, to be executed by the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board. But it was later revised and included in the Karachi Transportation Plan (KTP) with the same 260MGD capacity but change of sponsoring and executing agencies from the Sindh government to the Ministry of Water Resources and Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) in 2021.

The project aims at meeting the growing water demand of Karachi and provide a dependable and sustainable water transmission system from its more than 100km away source of Keenjhar Lake to feed the Karachi water supply and distribution network.

Ecnec also approved the Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway project to be executed on Build-Operate Transfer (BOT) basis under the Public-Private Partnership mode at the total cost of Rs95.81 billion. The project envisages construction of a four-lane access-controlled 117.20km motorway from Kharian to Rawalpindi.

 

