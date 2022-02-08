Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

08th Feb, 2022. 12:29 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

EU automobile sales to rebound in 2022: industry

AFP News Agency

08th Feb, 2022. 12:29 pm
EU automobile

PARIS – Automobile sales are likely to rebound by 7.9 percent in the European Union in 2022, but still remain far below the 2019 level, industry figures showed Tuesday.

The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) said it “now forecasts that passenger car registrations in the EU will return to growth this year, rising by 7.9 percent to reach 10.5 million units”.

That follows 9.7 million units sold in 2021.

The ACEA based its forecast on expectations semiconductor chip supplies will stabilise this year after shortages severely hurt the industry.

While the EU launches a plan Tuesday to raise tens of billions of euros to boost semiconductor production in Europe, the ACEA urged the bloc to reduce its dependence on non-European suppliers to avoid damage to the industry in the future.

After a sharp drop in sales in 2020 with the coronavirus pandemic, the US and EU automarkets were paralysed last year by semiconductor shortages, especially those made in Asia.

However, ACEA said, the share of rechargeable hybrid and electric vehicles has continued to increase: they now account for one out of every five cars sold in the EU.

“However, we cannot forget that this is still quite a fragile market,” according to ACEA President and CEO of BMW Group, Oliver Zipse.

He added the market “is highly reliant on support measures such as purchase incentives and, above all, the widespread availability of charging infrastructure.”

Yet the ACEA said the “pace of infrastructure roll-out is lagging way behind consumer demand for electrically-chargeable cars.”

While the European Commission has proposed an end to petrol and diesel powered cars for 2035, the European Parliament and national governments are discussing continental standards for recharging points.

The ACEA is urging the parliament and the national governments to bolster the European Commission proposal to ensure an adequate recharging network is set up.

Read More

4 hours ago
Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia on, 8 February 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 8th Feb, 2022) 24k...
5 hours ago
Gold Rate in UAE on, 8th Feb 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (8th, Feb 2022)...
5 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan - 8th Feb 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 8th February 2022, Check updated...
6 hours ago
Latest Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022 on Feb 8, 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
9 hours ago
Changan Oshan X7 Started Local Production in Pakistan

Changan Pakistan has begun mass production of their new crossover SUV, the...
9 hours ago
From KIA Sportage, Hyundai Tucson to Peugeot Crossover SUVs Available In The Price Of New Honda Civic 2022

Honda Pakistan made news last week with yet another odd car launch....

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

mongolia covid
5 mins ago
Mongolia logs 1,100 new COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR - Mongolia on Tuesday confirmed 1,100 new COVID-19 cases over...
9 mins ago
PSP to again take to streets, if agreement not implemented: Mustafa Kamal

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday said his...
International Umrah Pilgrims
12 mins ago
Umrah pilgrims must have negative PCR test, says Saudi Hajj Ministry

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that all Umrah...
psl
14 mins ago
Jason Roy hopes to maintain his momentum in PSL Lahore leg

Quetta Gladiators batter Jason Roy hoped to maintain his momentum and performance...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600