EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 11th Feb 2022
KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Euro (EUR) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs200.220 and Rs200.560 at 8:25 am PST on 11th Feb 2022.
The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.
Here you can find the updated list of (EUR TO PKR) Euro rate in Pakistan (Updated, 11th Feb 2022)
|CURRENCY
|BUYING TT CLEAN
|SELLING TT & OD
|AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR
|125.720
|125.930
|CANADIAN DOLLAR
|138.270
|138.510
|CHINESE YUAN
|27.350
|27.800
|DANISH KRONE
|26.900
|26.950
|EURO
|200.220
|200.560
|HONG KONG DOLLAR
|22.480
|22.520
|JAPANESE YEN
|1.520
|1.520
|SAUDI RIYAL
|46.710
|46.790
|SINGAPORE DOLLAR
|130.470
|130.690
|SWEDISH KRONA
|19.210
|19.250
|SWISS FRANC
|189.580
|189.900
|THAI BHAT
|5.350
|5.360
|U.A.E Dirham
|47.700
|47.780
|UK Pound Sterling
|237.110
|237.510
|US Dollar
|175.150
|175.650
