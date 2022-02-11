Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 05:30 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 11th Feb 2022

Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 05:30 am
EUR TO PKR

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Euro (EUR) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs200.220 and Rs200.560 at 8:25 am PST on 11th Feb 2022.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.

EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Here you can find the updated list of (EUR TO PKR) Euro rate in Pakistan (Updated, 11th Feb 2022)

CURRENCY BUYING TT CLEAN SELLING TT & OD
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 125.720 125.930
CANADIAN DOLLAR 138.270 138.510
CHINESE YUAN 27.350 27.800
DANISH KRONE 26.900 26.950
EURO 200.220 200.560
HONG KONG DOLLAR 22.480 22.520
JAPANESE YEN 1.520 1.520
SAUDI RIYAL 46.710 46.790
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 130.470 130.690
SWEDISH KRONA 19.210 19.250
SWISS FRANC 189.580 189.900
THAI BHAT 5.350 5.360
U.A.E Dirham 47.700 47.780
UK Pound Sterling 237.110 237.510
US Dollar 175.150 175.650

Read More

11 hours ago
After business Kim Kardashian is ready to take the legal world by storm

Kim Kardashian is ready to pursue her dream of becoming an attorney,...
12 hours ago
Kerala Lottery Result today on, 10 feb 2022 - Karunya Plus KN 407 Winners List

Kerala Lottery Result: Check Kerala State lottery result today 10.2.2022 and Kerala...
12 hours ago
Lottery Sambad Today 10 feb 2022, Result 1pm 6pm 8pm – Nagaland State Lottery

Nagaland State Lottery Result announced today, Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 10 02...
12 hours ago
Gold Rate in Kuwait on, 10th Feb 2022

Latest Gold Rate in Kuwait today Per 10 Gram – Check live international gold...
12 hours ago
Gold Rate in UAE on, 10th February 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (10th, Feb 2022)...
12 hours ago
Currency rates today: Euro, Pound, Saudi Riyal on 10th Feb, 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 10th February 2022, Check updated...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

USD to PKR
40 mins ago
US Dollar to PKR: Latest Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 11th Feb 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
Gold Rate in Pakistan
1 hour ago
Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 11 February 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Feb 11, 2022)...
Queen
2 hours ago
Queen’s wedding ring has a secret message written on the inside which she never takes it off.

The inside of the Queen's wedding ring bears a hidden message. On...
Queen Elizabeth
2 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth and Philip obliged to retake wedding photos on honeymoon after mishap

After an unfortunate mistake, the Queen was reportedly forced to redo her...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600