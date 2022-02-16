Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 11:10 am
EUR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 16th Feb 2022

EUR TO PKR

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 EUR to PKR was Rs19.60 and the selling rate of 1 EUR to PKR was Rs201.00 in the interbank market on 16th Feb 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Check the updated EUR to PKR exchange rates on 16th Feb 2022.

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING RATES SELLING RATES
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 138.20 139.20
QATARI RIYAL QAR 47.90 48.40
TURKISH LIRA TRY 12.90 13.00
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 580.30 585.70
EURO EUR 199.60 201.00
GREAT BRITaiN POUND GBP 238.20 239.90
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 125.90 126.80
OMANI RIYAL OMR 456.60 459.80

