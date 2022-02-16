Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600
EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 16th Feb 2022
KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 EUR to PKR was Rs199.00 and the selling rate of 1 EUR TO PKR was Rs201.00 in the interbank market on Feb 16, 2022.
Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
EUR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan
Check the updated EUR TO PKR exchange rates on Feb 16, 2022.
|CURRENCY
|BUYING TT CLEAN
|SELLING TT & OD
|US Dollar
|176.500
|178.150
|AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR
|123.000
|124.500
|Bahrain Dinar
|387.000
|388.750
|CANADIAN DOLLAR
|238.500
|240.500
|CHINESE YUAN
|23.550
|23.950
|DANISH KRONE
|23.600
|23.900
|EURO
|199.000
|201.00
|HONG KONG DOLLAR
|16.950
|17.200
|INDIAN RUPEE
|2.030
|2.100
|JAPANESE YEN
|1.410
|1.440
|KUWAITI DINAR
|481.850
|484.350
|MALAYSIAN RINGGIT
|36.700
|37.050
|NewZealand $
|96.750
|97.450
|NORWEGIANS KRONE
|17.500
|17.750
|OMANI RIYAL
|392.850
|394.880
|QATARI RIYAL
|39.950
|40.550
|SAUDI RIYAL
|46.700
|47.150
|SINGAPORE DOLLAR
|128.000
|129.500
|SWEDISH KRONA
|18.700
|18.950
|SWISS FRANC
|160.250
|161.150
|THAI BHAT
|4.800
|4.900
|U.A.E Dirham
|48.600
|49.200
|UK Pound Sterling
|238.000
|240.500
