Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 02:41 pm
EUR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 18th Feb 2022

EUR TO PKR

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 EUR to PKR was Rs199.50 and the selling rate of 1 EUR to PKR was Rs199.90 in the interbank market on 18th Feb 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING RATES SELLING RATES
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 138.40 138.60
QATARI RIYAL QAR 48.20 48.30
TURKISH LIRA TRY 12.88 12.90
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 579.80 582.30
EURO EUR 199.50 199.90
GREAT BRITAIN POUND GBP 239.10 239.60
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 126.60 126.90
OMANI RIYAL OMR 456.00 456.80

