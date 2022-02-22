EUR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 22nd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 EUR to PKR was Rs199.70 and the selling rate of 1 EUR to PKR was Rs200.80 in the interbank market on 22nd Feb 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

