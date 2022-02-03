EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 3rd february 2022
KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 Euro to PKR was Rs199.130 and selling rate of 1 EUR to PKR was Rs199.470 in the interbank market on feb 3, 2022.
Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
EUR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan
Check the updated EUR TO PKR exchange rates on February 3, 2022.
|EURO
|199.130
|199.470
|CURRENCY
|BUYING TT CLEAN
|SELLING TT & OD
|AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR
|125.960
|126.180
|CANADIAN DOLLAR
|139.160
|139.400
|CHINESE YUAN
|27.540
|27.990
|DANISH KRONE
|26.750
|26.800
|EURO
|199.130
|199.470
|HONG KONG DOLLAR
|22.650
|22.690
|JAPANESE YEN
|1.540
|1.540
|SAUDI RIYAL
|47.070
|47.150
|SINGAPORE DOLLAR
|130.890
|131.110
|SWEDISH KRONA
|19.060
|19.090
|SWISS FRANC
|191.660
|191.990
|THAI BHAT
|5.310
|5.320
|U.A.E Dirham
|48.070
|48.150
|UK Pound Sterling
|238.760
|239.160
|US Dollar
|176.500
|177.000
Download BOL News App for latest news