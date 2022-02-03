Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 08:53 am

EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 3rd february 2022

EUR TO PKR

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 Euro to PKR was Rs199.130 and selling rate of 1 EUR to PKR was Rs199.470 in the interbank market on feb 3, 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

EUR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Check the updated EUR TO PKR exchange rates on February 3, 2022.

EURO 199.130 199.470
CURRENCY BUYING TT CLEAN SELLING TT & OD
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 125.960 126.180
CANADIAN DOLLAR 139.160 139.400
CHINESE YUAN 27.540 27.990
DANISH KRONE 26.750 26.800
EURO 199.130 199.470
HONG KONG DOLLAR 22.650 22.690
JAPANESE YEN 1.540 1.540
SAUDI RIYAL 47.070 47.150
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 130.890 131.110
SWEDISH KRONA 19.060 19.090
SWISS FRANC 191.660 191.990
THAI BHAT 5.310 5.320
U.A.E Dirham 48.070 48.150
UK Pound Sterling 238.760 239.160
US Dollar 176.500 177.000

3 hours ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on feb 3, 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR TO PKR was Rs47.090 and...
4 hours ago
Gold Rate in UAE on, 3rd Feb 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (3rd, Feb 2022)...
4 hours ago
Gold Rate in Qatar on, 3rd February 2022

QAR: Today Gold Rate in Qatar 24K per tola (Last Updated, 3rd February...
4 hours ago
AED TO PKR: Latest UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupees on FEB 3, 2022

KARACHI: Today (AED to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market on...
5 hours ago
Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 3rd February 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Feb 3, 2022)...
8 hours ago
KIA Cerato Price in Pakistan | Specs and Features

Despite the recent arrival of a slew of SUVs onto the local...

