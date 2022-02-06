Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

06th Feb, 2022. 09:36 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Europe can only partially replace Russian gas

AFP News Agency

06th Feb, 2022. 09:36 am
russian gas

PARIS: Russia furnishes over 40 per cent of the natural gas Europe imports and in the event it invades Ukraine again those supplies could be at risk, throwing into question European countries’ ability to keep the heat on in the dead of winter.

Europe, which imports around two-thirds of its natural gas, has alternatives to replace some of what it currently buys from Russia.

Moreover, experts judge it highly unlikely there would be a complete halt to Russian gas deliveries.

 The alternatives

“There are pipelines from Norway, Algeria and Azerbaijan, but these countries don’t have additional production capacity,” said Thierry Bros, a specialist on the European gas market at Sciences Po university in Paris.

That means Europe will need to turn to liquefied natural gas (LNG), which can be delivered by huge sea tankers from suppliers anywhere in the world.

Washington is helping Europe find alternative supplies to cover a majority of Russian imports, and US President Joe Biden will host Qatar’s ruler Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the White House next week.

For LNG supplies, “the three giants today are Qatar, Australia and the United States,” said Vincent Demoury, head of the GIIGNL international trade association of gas import firms.

“So it’s mostly these three countries which have the flexibility to produce more, or to switch to Europe volumes which traditionally go to other markets,” he said.

 LNG only a partial solution

“We can’t replace all the Russian gas with LNG,” noted Thierry Bros.

That is because the ports and regasification facilities in Europe (UK included) can only handle 19 billion cubic meters (bcm) per month.

They are currently handling about 8 bcm per month, which means they could take another 11 bcm per month.

That would be able to compensate for most of the 14 bcm per month that Europe is currently receiving from Russia.

But Demoury said it is one thing to look at capacity on an annual basis, and another to look at it in the middle of winter when the utilisation rate of LNG terminals is much higher.

If Spain and Britain LNG terminals currently have sufficient spare capacity, said Demoury, French terminals are saturated.

 Unlikely Russia turns off taps

Europe’s gas reserves are weak for winter and imports from Russia are at historic lows for the month of January. But would Russia completely cut off supplies?

“A full suspension of gas exports remains the least likely scenario,” said analysts at Eurasia Group.

Such a move “would carry severe long-term risks to Russia’s financial stability and its political leverage in Europe as the EU would likely respond by aggressively diversifying its energy supplies,” they added.

Thierry Bros said “the Russians don’t have any interest in halting deliveries” completely.

Other than Moscow’s interest in having money continue to flow into its coffers, maintaining some deliveries “would allow it to create divisions in Europe” as it could continue to supply certain countries like Germany while cutting off others such as Poland and Lithuania.

While that would create political problems for Europe to manage, it would help it get by with additional LNG shipments.

Read More

8 mins ago
IMF warns China’s property stress poses spillover risk

BEIJING: A funding crisis battering China’s big property developers could start to...
10 mins ago
Ukraine tensions jumble up Germany’s energy puzzle

BERLIN: Rising tensions with Moscow over Ukraine have exposed Germany’s problematic dependence...
13 mins ago
‘No choice’: Burkina miners toil in Ouagadougou quarry

OUAGADOUGOU: Dust and toxic fumes billow from a cavernous, ashy granite quarry...
14 mins ago
UAE’s new corporate tax: A boon to business

The UAE will introduce a 9 per cent corporate tax on business...
17 mins ago
Al-Ahsa oasis’ riddle of the sands

Widely acknowledged as one of the world’s natural treasures, Al-Ahsa oasis in...
18 mins ago
‘Pakistan has immense investment potential’

ISLAMABAD: With a retail market size of around $125 billion Pakistan offers...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

school
18 seconds ago
What’s keeping them out of school?

KARACHI: In 2010, Article 25-A was introduced to the Constitution of Pakistan...
Cary Grant
34 seconds ago
Movie Icons – Cary Grant

If the word ‘cool’ had a face, it would have been exactly...
Scheherezade Junejo
2 mins ago
The perseverance of Scheherezade Junejo

Contrary to popular beliefs, an artist doesn’t always come from a place...
China Unicom
2 mins ago
China Unicom says no ‘justifiable grounds’ for US ban

BEIJIN: China Unicom has said there were no “justifiable grounds” for a...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600