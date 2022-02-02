Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

02nd Feb, 2022. 04:56 pm

Eurozone inflation rises to new record high

AFP News Agency

02nd Feb, 2022. 04:56 pm
Eurozone

Image: File

BRUSSELS: Inflation in the eurozone soared to a new record high in January, official data showed on Wednesday, adding pressure on the European Central Bank ahead of a monetary policy meeting this week.

The figure hit 5.1 per cent last month, a first since the official Eurostat agency started to compile the data in 1997.

The European Central Bank, in charge of euro monetary policy, has a medium-term inflation target of two per cent.

Its board meets on Thursday and observers expect the ECB to stick to its current rates, which are historically low in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, despite the inflationary pressure.

Any tightening could threaten economic recovery, and weigh down indebted companies and governments.

“January’s inflation data support our view that the ECB will soon forecast inflation to be at its target over the medium term,” the firm Capital Economics said in response to the latest data.

“Accordingly, we think that policymakers will end net asset purchases completely this year and prepare to start raising interest rates in early 2023, if not sooner,” it said.

ECB chief Christine Lagarde has insisted inflationary pressure is “transitory” and should ease over the course of the year. She says the sudden bounceback of economies from Covid restrictions has caused the steep energy price rises.

Inflation had already hit a record five per cent in December.

Energy accounted for 28.6 per cent of the inflation surge seen in the eurozone in January, Eurostat said. That weight has grown since December, when it represented 25.9 per cent of the overall price jump.

Food, alcohol and tobacco accounted for 3.6 per cent, also an increase over the previous month, while services jumped 2.4 per cent.

Inflation for non-energy industrial goods rose 2.3 per cent in January, lower than the 2.9 per cent seen in December.

Inflation is becoming a point of increasing anxiety in the eurozone, as in other economies around the world facing supply constraints and sudden demand for energy as businesses try to jump back into pre-pandemic mode.

The EU is also confronted with other variables weighing on its energy market.

In the short-term, there are climbing tensions with Russia, its main natural gas supplier, over Ukraine.

Over the longer-term, there is the bloc’s transition towards a net carbon-zero future that will require shifting away from fossil fuel sources to renewable ones.

Read More

9 hours ago
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today AED TO PKR and other currency rates on, 2nd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs47.930...
10 hours ago
Gold Rate in UAE on, 2nd February 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (2nd, Feb 2022)...
13 hours ago
Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan on, 2nd February 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Feb 2nd, 2022)...
13 hours ago
US Dollar to PKR: Today's Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 2nd feb 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
16 hours ago
FBR unveils software for expeditious process of sales tax returns

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has launched a pilot run...
16 hours ago
FBR unveils software for expeditious process of sales tax returns

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has launched a pilot run...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Strong winds
2 mins ago
Watch: Strong winds nearly flipped a plane landing at Heathrow Airport

This video shows a plane straining to land due to strong winds,...
Saudi Arabia Flag
26 mins ago
Saudi Arabia Flag: The Shoura Council has approved a modification to the Flag Law

Saudi Arabia Flag: Saudi Arabia is moving closer to changing the royal...
27 mins ago
Hurriyat leader Gilani thanks Pakistan on unflinching support for Kashmir cause

The senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Syed Mushtaq Gilani,...
Rangers, Police arrest smugglers selling weapons on social media
41 mins ago
Rangers, Police arrest smugglers selling weapons on social media

KARACHI: Rangers and police personnel have conducted a joint raid in Orangi...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600