Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

01st Feb, 2022. 05:28 pm

Eurozone unemployment hits historic low

AFP News Agency

01st Feb, 2022. 05:28 pm
Eurozone unemployment

BRUSSELS: The eurozone’s unemployment rate fell to a historic low in December, official figures showed on Tuesday, as hiring in Europe rode a solid recovery and shrugged off the explosive spread of the Omicron variant.

The seasonally-adjusted jobless rate stood at seven percent last month, the lowest level since the official Eurostat statistics agency began its record in April 1998.

In the 27-member European Union, which includes countries such as Poland not in the single currency bloc, unemployment fell to 6.4 per cent in December, also a low since records began.

“The eurozone ended 2021, the year after the worst recession since WW2, with its lowest ever unemployment rate. A testimony to the success of our collective response to this crisis.” the EU economics affairs commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said.

Prior to December, the lowest unemployment rates for both the 19 countries sharing the single currency and the EU-27 were in March 2020, at 7.2 per cent and 6.5 per cent, respectively.

Eurostat said that some 13.6 million people were unemployed in the EU in December, including 11.5 million in the eurozone.

The improvement in the job picture year-on-year was significant, with a drop from 7.5 per cent in the eurozone, or 1.8 million fewer people seeking work.

The positive job picture is a marked difference from the eurozone debt crisis, in which the bloc struggled for years to bring unemployment down to pre-crisis levels.

EU officials attribute the difference to a radical change in approach in which the EU jointly agreed on an unprecedented spending push at the worst of the crisis, instead of the austerity path chosen in 2010/15.

Read More

4 hours ago
BOL NEWS BUSINESS DIGEST: February 1, 2022

Stocks remain bullish on IMF deal development KARACHI: The Pakistan Equity Market...
12 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – Pound, Euro, Riyal on, 1st Feb 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 1st feb 2022, Check updated...
13 hours ago
Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan on, 1st Feb 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Feb 1, 2022)...
13 hours ago
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 1st Feb 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: Feb 1st, 2022) 24k...
13 hours ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 1st Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.070...
16 hours ago
ECNEC approves Rs448 billion road and water projects

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Budget 2021-22
11 seconds ago
Govt. aware of Indian development on waters of western rivers: Senate told

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s government was fully aware of the plan of India’s further...
Rupee
5 mins ago
Rupee gains 29 paisas against dollar on external inflows

KARACHI: The rupee gained 29 paisas against the dollar on Tuesday owing...
OnePlus 10 Ultra
9 mins ago
OnePlus Patent Have Revealed the OnePlus 10 Ultra design

OnePlus 10 Ultra : The OnePlus 10 Pro was recently launched in...
10 mins ago
Pakistan’s first transgender doctor Sarah Gill gets a house job at JPMC

Pakistan’s first transgender doctor, Dr Sarah Gill, has landed a job at...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600