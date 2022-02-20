Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Correspondent

20th Feb, 2022. 09:42 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Event managers’ team return from Turkey and Northern Cyprus

Staff Correspondent

20th Feb, 2022. 09:42 am
turkey

KARACHI: A delegation of nine event managers and wedding planners that had been invited by the Tourism Boards of Turkey and Cyprus, returned to Pakistan after a successful trip, a statement said.

The delegation was invited through the efforts of two event companies Tay Istanbul Events and Vision Events based in Pakistan and Turkey, respectively.

turkey

The delegation, headed by Founder and Chief Executive Officer Vision Events Ali Malik which is based in Pakistan and UK, comprised Starlinks PR and Events, JB and Jaws, Raka Events, Fine Art Weddings, Mosh Diaries, Miradore Weddings, Tsafira and IDC Ltd along with Tay Istanbul Events.

During its trip, the delegation visited the tourism minister of Northern Cyprus and assured him of their determination to strengthen ties between Pakistan and the two countries of Turkiye and Northern Cyprus and to promote tourism in all three destinations for corporate events, weddings and conferences.

Tay Istanbul Events made the experience of the delegation unforgettable by not only arranging an action-packed itinerary in Antalya and Istanbul, with hotel stays in, and visits to all the top locations in the two cities, but also in Northern Cyprus.

The delegation has returned highly motivated and hopes that this will be the beginning of greater facilitation and ease in carrying out events in these countries thus enhancing the image and capacity of not only the destinations but of all those involved in the process of promotion.

Read More

9 mins ago
Hopes for recovery in focus at Asia’s biggest airshow

SINGAPORE: Asia’s biggest airshow takes place in Singapore this week with the...
11 mins ago
India to sell 5% of insurance giant

MUMBAI: India plans to sell a five per cent stake in insurance...
13 mins ago
TotalEnergies returns to profit after Covid crisis

PARIS: French energy giant TotalEnergies has rebounded from the Covid crisis with...
15 mins ago
Saudi coffee legacy percolates through the generations

JIZAN, Saudi Arabia: For Farah al-Malki, growing coffee plants in Saudi Arabia’s...
17 mins ago
China to keep prices stable in 2022 amid solid efforts

BEIJING: Looking into 2022, China has a solid foundation for stable prices,...
19 mins ago
Citing inflation, Fitch downgrades Turkey’s ratings’

WASHINGTON: Fitch Ratings on Friday downgraded Turkey’s debt from BB- to B+...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

WWF-Pakistan
3 mins ago
WWF-Pakistan, Novumpack sign deal for environment awareness drives

LAHORE: WWF-Pakistan and Novumpack have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed...
edotco towers
5 mins ago
edotco Towers Pakistan granted ISO certification

ISLAMABAD: edotco Towers Pakistan Pvt Ltd (edotco Pakistan), an integrated telecommunications infrastructure...
PM Imran likely to visit MQM P's Bahadurabad office after Russia visit
7 mins ago
PM Imran likely to visit MQM P’s Bahadurabad office after Russia visit

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to visit the provincial capital...
lucky cement
7 mins ago
Scholarship programme launched for Lakki Marwat students

KARACHI: Lucky Cement Limited has launched a scholarship programme for the intermediate...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600