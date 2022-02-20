Event managers’ team return from Turkey and Northern Cyprus

KARACHI: A delegation of nine event managers and wedding planners that had been invited by the Tourism Boards of Turkey and Cyprus, returned to Pakistan after a successful trip, a statement said.

The delegation was invited through the efforts of two event companies Tay Istanbul Events and Vision Events based in Pakistan and Turkey, respectively.

The delegation, headed by Founder and Chief Executive Officer Vision Events Ali Malik which is based in Pakistan and UK, comprised Starlinks PR and Events, JB and Jaws, Raka Events, Fine Art Weddings, Mosh Diaries, Miradore Weddings, Tsafira and IDC Ltd along with Tay Istanbul Events.

During its trip, the delegation visited the tourism minister of Northern Cyprus and assured him of their determination to strengthen ties between Pakistan and the two countries of Turkiye and Northern Cyprus and to promote tourism in all three destinations for corporate events, weddings and conferences.

Tay Istanbul Events made the experience of the delegation unforgettable by not only arranging an action-packed itinerary in Antalya and Istanbul, with hotel stays in, and visits to all the top locations in the two cities, but also in Northern Cyprus.

The delegation has returned highly motivated and hopes that this will be the beginning of greater facilitation and ease in carrying out events in these countries thus enhancing the image and capacity of not only the destinations but of all those involved in the process of promotion.